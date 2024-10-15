5 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (October 15-21)

There are plenty of new movies landing on the best streaming services this week with Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more offering subscribers something fresh to watch.

However, I’d argue the week's highlight is the streaming debut of “Alien: Romulus”. Yes, I’m extremely biased here as the “Alien” franchise is my favorite series in cinema, but even putting aside my personal preferences, this legacy sequel is the perfect watch as we build up to Halloween. But if you want something more family-friendly, be sure to try “The Wild Robot”.

These are just some of the top new movies you can stream this week, so let’s dive into the full rundown which also includes a ridiculous comedy about mismatched siblings and a true crime thriller that marks Anna Kendrick’s debut as a director. And don’t forget to check out our companion guide covering all the top new TV shows that you can binge-watch this week.

‘Alien: Romulus’ (PVOD)

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I approached “Alien: Romulus” with a mixture of excitement and skepticism when it landed in theaters in August. As an “Alien” superfan, I’ve been burnt before by lackluster entries in the franchise (looking at you, “Alien Covenant”), but “Romulus” was exactly what I wanted from a new “Alien” movie in 2024. Yes, it shamelessly pinches elements from past “Alien” flicks, but it makes the Xenomorph frightening again, is stuffed with heart-pounding thrills and is anchored by two fantastic performances from Cailee Spaeny and David Johnson.

Set between “Alien” and “Aliens”, this sci-fi horror sees a group of young space miners stumble upon the universe’s most deadly creature when scavenging for valuable materials in what they thought was a derelict space station. As they look for a means of escape, they also discover the station’s true purpose and must face off against the eponymous creature. Equal parts terrifying and thrilling, “Alien: Romulus” is the best “Alien” movie in decades.

Buy or rent on Amazon from October 15

‘The Wild Robot’ (PVOD)

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Already labeled as one of the best animated movies of the year, “The Wild Robot” currently holds a seriously impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes with both critics and viewers rushing to praise this sci-fi adventure for its heartfelt story and loveable characters. Unfortunately, its critical acclaim hasn’t quite translated into box office success, and it’s lagging well behind the likes of “Inside Out 2” and “Despicable Me 4” from a financial perspective. Hopefully, its arrival on PVOD platforms will help boost its viewership figures.

This Dreamworks movie sees a robot named Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) wash up on an uninhabited island following a shipwreck. Adapting to its new untamed surroundings, the metallic bot becomes a protector of the island’s native wildlife and develops a parental bond with an orphaned goose. Based on the best-selling novel by Peter Brown, “The Wild Robot” is a delightful movie that will tug on your heartstrings and have your spirits soaring.

Buy or rent on Amazon from October 15

‘Brothers’ (Prime Video)

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Fans of 1988’s “Twins”, which paired Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito together as long-lost siblings to great comedic effect, might feel a twinge of familiarity about Prime Video’s new movie “Brothers”. This comedy sees Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage play brothers, and it looks like plenty of humor will be mined from their mismatched physical stature. Whether that joke will be enough to sustain the full movie remains to be seen.

Moke (Brolin) and Jady Munger (Dinklage) are twin brothers who operate as a criminal double-act. Embarking on an epic cross-country road trip they face legal troubles, family drama and plenty of shootouts. But when Moke informs Jady that he wants to reform and leave their life of crime behind, the two must reconcile their differences before their brotherly bond is severed forever. This action-comedy also features Brandan Fraser and Glenn Close.

Watch on Prime Video from October 17



‘Woman of the Hour’ (Netflix)

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’ve been eagerly anticipating “Woman of the Hour” for quite a while and this week it finally arrives on Netflix. Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2023, it’s been slowly building buzz over the past year and looks set to shock and grip Netflix subscribers. Marking the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick, this crime thriller is based on a true story that is so unbelievable you’ll swear it’s the stuff of fantasy.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress who agrees to go on the hit matchmaking show The Dating Game to raise her profile, and maybe score a date with a cute guy. But during the episode taping, she comes face-to-face with a psychopathic killer, Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), who has murdered multiple women already. Rodney’s bizarre decision to appear on live television earned him the name “The Dating Game Killer” when he was eventually caught.

Watch on Netflix from October 18

‘Maxxxine’ (Max)

MaXXXine | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Maxxxine” marks the conclusion of Ti West’s “X” trilogy and follows up various plot threads from 2022’s “X” and “Pearl”. At the very least I recommend having seen the former before watching — ”Maxxxine” is a direct sequel to “X” — but really if you want the full picture, you should binge the whole trilogy this Spooky Season. While this final chapter is largely considered the weakest of the trio, it’s still bursting with West’s trademark flair and Mia Goth is once again impressively committed in the lead role.

Following the events of “X”, Maxine Minx (Goth) finally gets her shot at superstardom when she’s cast in an upcoming horror movie. However, a mysterious killer is stalking the streets of ‘80s L.A., and the target of these murders are young actresses. As the killings continue, Maxine fears that she could be next, but most of all worries that her sinister past will be revealed. Favoring style over substances, “Maxxxine” is well-crafted but a little hollow.

Watch on Max from October 18