When is 'The Monkey' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

If you want to know when "The Monkey" is coming to streaming services you're not alone. This horror movie has been one of the biggest movies of 2025 so far.

Granted, the year is still relatively new, but bringing in $14.2 million from its opening weekend is relatively decent for an R-rated horror movie. Plus, the critical reviews have been mostly positive, scoring a 78% "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

But despite this positive buzz, you might be waiting to stream this Stephen King adaptation from the comfort of your own home. Especially since another one of the hit movies of the year so far, "Companion," is already streaming.

Lucky for you, we've got you covered. While we don't have anything official yet on when or where you can stream this horror hit, we have an educated guess on both counts. So here's when we expect "The Monkey" is coming to streaming and where you can likely stream it.

Where is 'The Monkey' available to stream?

The good news is, while there's no official streaming announcement yet for "The Monkey," we're positive we know where you can stream it.

That's because Neon is the distributor for this horror movie and Neon has an exclusive U.S. streaming deal with Hulu. So while we don't know yet when you can stream it, we at least know where you can stream it with 99.99999% confidence.

You'll also be able to buy or rent it digitally from Amazon, Apple and other digital storefronts — more on that below.

When is 'The Monkey' coming to streaming?

As mentioned already, "The Monkey" is a Neon film, which gives us a lot of evidence to pull from when determining when it's coming to streaming.

First, "The Monkey" will almost certainly come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) streaming services like Amazon and Apple, allowing you to buy or rent the movie digitally.

Based on Neon's recent movies "Longlegs" — written and directed by "The Monkey" writer/director Osgood Perkins — and "Anora," Neon typically puts its movies on PVOD streaming services five to six weeks after their debut in theaters. Since "The Monkey" debuted on February 21, we predict "The Monkey" will be available to buy or rent in early April, possibly as soon as April 1.

Now as to when it will come to Hulu, that's tricky. While Neon is consistent about when it releases movies to PVOD, it's less consistent about releasing movies on streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming services. "Longlegs" took seven months to arrive on Hulu, while "Anora" will take just five months to arrive on Hulu following its October 17, 2024 theatrical debut.

We predict "The Monkey" will be available to stream on Hulu in late July/early August. That's about five months following its February 21 theatrical debut, which is in line with Neon films "Anora" and "Immaculate," an early 2024 horror film that took about five months to arrive on Hulu.

What is 'The Monkey' about?

The Monkey Red Band Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

"The Monkey" is an comedy horror adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 short story of the same name. It stars Theo James as twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburn, whose lives are thrown into chaos when a cursed toy monkey starts killing people that cross Hal and Bill's path.

Now, they have to try and get rid of the monkey that's been plaguing the brothers for decades after it suddenly reappears. Aside from James pulling double duty as both Shelburn brothers, the movie also stars Tatiana Maslany as their mother Lois, along with Adam Scott, Elijah Wood and more. If you loved "Longlegs," or just love a good horror movie, you won't want to miss "The Monkey."