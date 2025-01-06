When is 'September 5' coming to streaming? Everything you need to know

"September 5" may not be the hottest name in cinema yet, but that could change soon. Since debuting at the Venice Film Festival in August, this historical drama has been getting awards season buzz and critical acclaim. It even earned a Golden Globes nomination, and though it lost out to "The Brutalist," expect it to be an Academy Awards contender this year.

Given that "September 5" could become one of the hottest movies in theaters this January, you might be wondering when it will be available on one of the best streaming services. So let's break down what "September 5" is about and what we know so far about when and where you will be able to stream it.

When could "September 5" come to streaming?

Right now, it's too early to tell when "September 5" will come to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Amazon or Apple TV, or when it could hit streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) services. This historical drama-thriller about the 1972 Munich massacre only just debuted in U.S. theaters in select cities on December 13, 2024. It's currently slated for a wide release on January 17 and typically it's about 45 days between a movie's theatrical debut and its PVOD streaming date.

If we use the January 17 date, that puts the estimated streaming date at around March 3, which coincidentally is a day after the Oscars. I expect it will come out a bit before that date so people can watch it ahead of the Academy Awards, but probably not by much — maybe just a week or two.

However, we do know where "September 5" will be available to stream on SVOD streaming services. Paramount owns the rights to the movie outside of Germany, so it will eventually come to Paramount Plus. Once we have an official date or a more narrow estimated streaming date, we'll update this article accordingly.

What is 'September 5' about?

SEPTEMBER 5 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

"September 5" is a historical thriller about the September 5, 1972 Munich massacre. That day, at 4:31 a.m. local time, eight members of the militant group Black September infiltrated the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, West Germany and executed multiple members of the Israeli Olympic team, and took several more hostage.

This movie is partially about that story, but not through the eyes of the terrorists or their victims. Instead, it is told through the eyes of the ABC Sports crew that found themselves suddenly thrust into covering a terrorist attack during the Olympic games. That crew was led by ABC Sports President Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard), ABC Sports Munich control room chief Geoffrey Mason (John Magaro) and ABC Sports Head of Operations Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin).

What makes the premise of this movie so gripping, is that it's not just about the horrific attack, but the ethics of covering such events. On the one hand, journalists have a responsibility to provide their audience with the news as it happens. But when the terrorists suddenly start watching the news to stay ahead of a potential rescue attempt, does that rule still apply? You'll have to watch "September 5" to find out.