New 'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer had me holding my breath — and it’s everything a horror movie should be

What’s going on right now? Not only did we get a new trailer for the disaster movie “Twisters” yesterday, but we also got one for “A Quiet Place: Day One” today. This summer looks really promising for the movie industry, and it’s safe to say that I have plenty to look forward to when the warmer months roll around.

“ A Quiet Place: Day One ” is on my list of movies to watch in theaters once it comes out. The premise alone sounded promising, and the first trailer hooked me instantly. But the newest trailer has taken my expectations to a whole new level. Paramount Pictures gave us plenty to work with in the two and half minutes of silent chaos, and even after watching it three times, I can’t get enough.

If horror movies require a guide, it should be this, the prequel to “A Quiet Place." Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman named Sam who witnesses the beginning of the end, as mysterious creatures fall from the sky and cause mayhem on the streets of New York. These aliens hunt using sound, so even a whisper can attract them to your presence. Joseph Quinn also plays Eric, a man Sam meets on her way to escape the city.

What starts as a normal day with Sam and her cat turns into a nightmare when creatures tear their way through the streets. We can see Sam panic as she runs to safety, and thankfully, it seems as though her cat is unharmed (please make it to the end cat). However, when she and Eric devise a plan to escape the city, bombs are dropped on every bridge, leaving them stranded. Throughout the trailer, Djimon Hounsou appears as Henri, a friendly man trying to help Sam, along with Alex Wolff as Reuben. It seems as though the group will band together to increase their chances of survival.

'A Quiet Place' part one and two earned high praise

We already know that the “Quiet Place” movies encapsulate everything perfect about the horror genre. They’re the best of their kind when it comes to chilling masterpieces, and there’s no doubt the prequel will top the charts too.

John Krasinski directed the first two movies, and props to him because he created something so raw and unique that upon watching them, you won’t make a sound. It’s like being thrown into the world itself and understanding how one wrong footstep can bring about death. “If they hear you, they hunt you.”

“A Quiet Place” earned a high score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes , while the second movie came in at around 91% . If these ratings don’t tell you how exceptional the movies are, then I don’t know what will.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though Krasinski is stepping away from the prequel, he’s given the reins to Michael Sarnoski, who directed the hit movie “Pig” and produced the documentary short movie “The Testimony." Judging by these successes, “A Quiet Place: Day One” should be a perfect addition to the horror genre.

We’ll learn what being silent truly means

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

There’s a difference between being quiet and being silent, and the trailer proves this. I was even holding my breath for the last half of the trailer because it was so intense, especially because a busy city like New York cannot suddenly eliminate noise. This is a place where the creatures will thrive after they eliminate the vulnerable and prey on the intelligent.

What’s even better is that “A Quiet Place: Day One” has the chance to truly leave you speechless when shown on the big screen. A movie theater is quiet anyway, but pairing that with a movie revolving around silence will make the air so thick with tension and uncertainty that you won’t want to reach for those noisy chips.

If you’ve seen the trailer and feel even more excited, you’re not alone. Experience the day the world went quiet on June 28, and while you wait, you can check out one of the best horror movies leaving Netflix this month .

Time to go and watch “A Quiet Place: Day One” trailer for a fourth time.