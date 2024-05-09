Netflix top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Looking for something to watch on Netflix but can’t decide what to watch? The top 10 list is a handy guide when it comes to checking the most popular TV shows, and it usually contains a mix of genres you might not be so familiar with.

Saying that, this list doesn’t always contain the best shows. Take “The Roast of Tom Brady” and “Katt Williams: Woke Foke," two comedy specials that earned poor ratings but are still glued to their top two spots in the top 10. “A Man in Full” also remains in third place, even though it has a very low score of 45% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Therefore, I’ve picked out the shows worth watching so you don’t have to waste your time on something terrible. This list includes a dark drama based on a true story, a horrifying murder case and a supernatural drama containing possessions and all things demonic. You can also check out our guide on the three Netflix movies worth watching right now.

'Baby Reindeer'

One of the best shows of the year, “Baby Reindeer” is something you need to watch if you like a chilling drama. This TV show is based on a true story experienced by Richard Gadd, an actor and comedian. It follows a fictionalized character named Donny Dunn (Gadd) who offers a cup of tea to a distressed woman sitting in the pub where he works. However, this one act of kindness leads to something much darker when the woman Martha (Jessica Gunning) begins stalking him relentlessly.

Gadd created this series to understand more about his trauma and show people that Martha is neither a monster nor a victim, but someone who just needed help. Over multiple years, “Martha” sent him more than 41,000 emails, 744 tweets, 100 pages of letters, and 350 hours of voicemails.

'Evil'

“Evil” is a supernatural drama that follows a skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who joins forces with a Catholic priest in training, David Acosta (Mike Colter). Alongside them is a technology contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), who is keen on investigating a church full of unexplained occurrences including weird miracles, demonic possessions, and encounters with demons themselves. The trio is tasked with determining whether these occurrences have a logical explanation or can be debunked with logic and science.

'The Asunta Case'

One of Netflix’s newer series includes the investigative thriller “The Asunta Case." The miniseries explores a shocking true crime that occurred in Spain, which is the disappearance of young Asunta Fong Yang. Her adoptive parents reported her as missing, and it was believed she was kidnapped. In this show, you’ll discover what truly happened to Asunta, and how the investigation takes a turn when her adoptive parents are arrested for murder. As the news spread throughout the country, everyone questioned why and how this horrible case came to be.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "The Roast of Tom Brady" (2024)

2. "Katt Williams: Woke Foke" (2024)

3. "A Man in Full" (2024)

4. "Baby Reindeer" (2024)

5. "Selling the OC" (2022)

6. "Evil" (2019)

7. "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A." (2024)

8. "The Asunta Case" (2024)

9. "Reba" (2001)

10. "My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney" (2024)