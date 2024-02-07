My most anticipated horror movie of the year just got its first trailer — and I'm there day one

There’s a highly memorable sequence in 2021’s "A Quiet Place Part II" where we see the very start of the apocalyptic event which sets in motion the events of the two John Krasinksi-directed horror movies. And the latest entry in the franchise, "A Quiet Place: Day One", looks to be basically that awesome flashback but for a whole movie.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is scheduled to land in theaters this June, and from its very first trailer, it looks primed to make audience members hold their breath in terror all over again. This prequel to the 2018 original will focus on a new cast of characters trying to survive against ferocious extraterrestrial creatures that hunt via sound.

Rather ironically the first trailer for "A Quiet Place: Day One" is anything but peaceful, and instead presents pure chaos and several disturbing scenes as Earth is attacked by a seemingly unstoppable alien force. Be sure to watch it down below ...

'A Quiet Place: Day One' — here’s what we know

We don’t actually know a great deal about "A Quiet Place: Day One" beyond this very first look. Of course, we know it’s a prequel that will explore the origins of the "A Quiet Place" universe’s apocalyptic event, but otherwise, there are no firm plot details as of yet.

John Krasinski, who helmed the first two "A Quiet Place" movies, will be handing over directorial duties to Michael Sarnoski, who wrote the story alongside the Office alumni, and the film is set to star newcomers to the franchise Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Denis O'Hare.

While the likes of Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds won’t be featuring — although they may return for the in-development "A Quiet Place Part III” — there will be at least one familiar face.

Djimon Hounsou, who appeared in "A Quiet Place Part II", will reprise his role as the (currently nameless) leader of a small island colony of survivors.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" looks unmissable

Even if Paramount is keeping much of "A Quiet Place: Day One" under wraps, there’s a lot of reason to be excited already.

To date, the franchise has been of consistently high quality, and while trailers can be misleading, this first teaser for "Day One" has me pretty confident that the hot streak is going to continue.

The cast list is also excellent. Lupita Nyong'o received deserved acclaim, and an Oscar, for her role in "12 Years a Slave," and she’s proved her horror chops in movies such as Jordan Peele’s "Us" and the underrated horror-comedy "Little Monsters." I’ll also watch pretty much anything with Alex Wolff after his turn in the 2018 chiller "Hereditary."

Plus, I'm super on board with a horror movie that’s set during the apocalypse rather than in its aftermath. Usually, movies and shows start months, or years, after society has crumbled, so seeing how things play out from the very beginning will feel refreshing. And as the trailer suggests, "Day One" isn’t going to hold back in this regard. It looks like things are going to hit the fan pretty quickly.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" was supposed to debut in March 2023, but after a string of delays, we’re now just a few months from its release. When it does hit theaters on June 28, you’ll find me in the front row trying to make as little noise as possible.