This comedy-action movie just crashed Netflix's top 10 — here's why viewers are loving 'The Lost City'

While recent hits like the festive rom-com “Meet Me Next Christmas” and the underwhelming thriller “Time Cut” have been holding their ground in Netflix’s top 10, a surprising contender has surged back into the spotlight: the 2022 action-adventure blockbuster “The Lost City”. It has quickly shot up the ranks since arriving on Netflix on November 9, now holding the No. 2 spot — and it’s well on its way to claiming the top position.

Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, “The Lost City” delivers a wildly entertaining adventure that embraces well-known formulas of the genre in a creative, fun manner. Upon its release, this crowd-pleaser made waves, earning nearly $200 million worldwide. Despite competing with superhero epics and action franchises at the box office, “The Lost City” proved that audiences still crave lighthearted escapades infused with a good dose of comedy.

But is “The Lost City” worth your time, or is it just another addition to the streaming pile? Here’s everything you need to know about why this blockbuster is topping the streaming service and why it might be the perfect pick for your next movie night…

What is ‘The Lost City’ about?

THE LOST CITY Trailer (2022) Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock Movie - YouTube Watch On

“The Lost City” follows reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock), who writes about exotic adventures from the safety of her home. But when she’s kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes she can lead him to an actual hidden treasure described in her latest book, Loretta finds herself in the middle of a real-life adventure.

Her only hope for escape comes from Alan (Tatum), the clueless yet well-meaning cover model for her books who is determined to prove he's more than just a pretty face. The unlikely duo is thrust into a jungle journey filled with danger and hilarious encounters as they try to survive — and maybe find the treasure. Along the way, Loretta and Alan's chemistry begins to spark, adding a romantic twist to this action-packed adventure.

Should you stream ‘The Lost City’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Netflix)

If you love a good action-adventure with plenty of comedy, then “The Lost City” is definitely a worthy choice, and clearly Netflix subscribers are loving it considering the movie jumped straight to the No.2 spot.

“The Lost City” has a solid rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better audience score of 83%. Most of its popularity comes down to it being a “really enjoyable adventure romp” that can make you “laugh and feel good but not think too hard.” Sometimes, it’s better to watch an easy movie that features a star-studded cast in a fun, straightforward plot, and that’s exactly what “The Lost City” can offer viewers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Majority of critics were also impressed. Liz Shannon Miller from Consequence said: “This isn't a perfect film, but hopefully those involved with making The Lost City believe in that message because they have nothing to be embarrassed about. This movie will make an awful lot of people happy.”

Meanwhile, NPR’s Linda Holmes stated: “As a broadly goofy comedy featuring two enormously charismatic leads who are perfectly suited to each other, it scratches a particular itch very, very effectively.”

Of course, it’s not the best comedy-action movie out there, but it has all the right ingredients for a good time. If you’re looking for something less serious with (sometimes) flat jokes and goofy humor, then “The Lost City” could be your next watch. Viewers may know where “The Lost City” is going at every turn due to its stereotypical romance/comedy tropes, but half the fun is getting there.

Already seen “The Lost City” on Netflix or decided it’s not what you fancy? Check out what’s new on Netflix this week or stream this underrated con artist thriller starring Margot Robbie.