New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Nov. 11-17)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix are coming in hot this week.

Luckily there's something for everyone. Love Netflix original shows? Well, "Cobra Kai" is back for part 2 of 3 of its final season this week, as is the animated series "Arcane." Do you prefer movies with Oscar buzz? Then "Emilia Pérez" is a must-watch this week.

And if you're a fan of live sports, Netflix — amazingly — has you covered as well. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streams live on the streaming service this week. Make sure to tune in on Friday to see if the YouTuber-turned-boxer can land some punches against the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion of the world.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in November or read up on everything we know about "Squid Game" season 2, which just now has an official release date.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 2

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Cobra Kai" reprises Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. Once rivals in the first "The Karate Kid" film, this show picks up over 30 years later with Johnny struggling to quit living in the past and Daniel living the perfect life.

But this show actually makes Johnny the primary protagonist and initially turns the once-heroic Daniel into the antagonist. Increasingly though, they've been able to bury their animosity, in part out of a need to unite against Johnny's old sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Kreese took the Cobra Kai dojo from Johnny in season 2 and has been a thorn in Johnny and Daniel's side ever since. In this penultimate batch of episodes, these two must lead the Miyagi-Do dojo at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, where they'll be forced to face off against old nemeses — and old friends.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 15

'Emilia Pérez'

Emilia Pérez | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Emilia Pérez" stars Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro. Rita is a lawyer in Mexico who is stuck in a dead-end job. But that all changes when cartel leader Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón) hires Rita to help fake her death and allow Emilia to live the life she's always wanted. The movie also stars Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte and Adriana Paz as Epifanía, and all four were awarded Best Actress at Cannes this year for their performances.

As a musical crime comedy, "Emilia Pérez" will likely be one of the most unique movies you'll see this year. It is adapted from an opera libretto that's loosely based on a 2018 novel "Écoute." On top of its musical elements, this primarily Spanish-language movie set in Mexico is actually a French film and these unexpected elements are all blended together in a movie generating serious Oscar buzz. It's already been selected as France's entry for Best International Feature Film at next year's Academy Awards.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 13

'Arcane' season 2 Act II

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you've played "League of Legends," you know that the game doesn't do much in terms of interactive character-building. The characters do have unique designs and backstories, but the focus is on how each champion best serves your team's gameplay.

That makes "Arcane" all the more impressive because it excels at the story and worldbuilding that the game lacks. The show is set in the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun, and stars Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell as the voices of sisters Vi and Powder (later Jinx). In season 2, these sisters on rival sides of the conflict are dealing with the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the Council and the increased likelihood of conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Act I already dropped last week, so catch up now before Act II arrives on Saturday.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 16

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jake Paul's professional boxing career has been interesting. He was once most famous as a controversial YouTuber but has turned into a professional boxer with 11 wins under his belt so far. He's clearly put in the work to become a figher, but he's often been criticized for not fighting other professional boxers. He even lost his first bout against a fellow active professional boxer, a split decision against Tommy Fury.

But since then he's won against two other active pro boxers, so perhaps he's turned a corner. However, he won't be facing an active fighter this time around. instead, he's taking on Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson has a resume that makes him one of the greatest boxers of all time, and despite his age could prove too much for Paul.

You won't want to miss this Netflix live sporting event. It even comes with a full fight card, including a rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. So no matter what, there will be some real boxing to watch even if the main event turns out to be a bit of a farce.

Watch live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 15

'The Fast and the Furious'

The Fast And The Furious - Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"The Fast and the Furious" stars Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner. Brian is a gearhead working as an undercover cop, and he uses his love of fast cars to infiltrate a mysterious street racing crew that hijacked a semi-truck carrying valuable electronics.

To get into Los Angeles's racing underworld, Brian has to impress Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the leader of a crew of street racers who could be the suspected thieves. While Brian initially fails to impress Dom, he gains the latter's trust when he helps him evade the clutches of the LAPD following an illegal street race.

Does this movie rip off "Point Break?" Sure, but I'd argue that's by no means a bad thing. While somewhat derided by critics, this turbocharged heist movie is always worth watching, especially compared to some of its more bloated over-the-top sequels. There's a reason it launched a multibillion-dollar movie franchise.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 12

Everything new on Netflix: Nov 11-17

NOVEMBER 11

"Rob Peace"

NOVEMBER 12

"Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci takes aim at our public figures, awkward tribute tattoos, virtue signaling and more in this unfiltered stand-up special.

"Rhythm + Flow: Brazil" (BR) (Netflix series)

To wear the hip-hop crown, you'll need to rule the stage. Brazilian rappers face off in this competition featuring Filipe Ret, Djonga, Tasha and Tracie.

"The Fast and the Furious"

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"Fast & Furious"

"Fast Five"

"Fast & Furious 6"

NOVEMBER 13

"Emilia Pérez" (FR) (Netflix film)

Four remarkable women pursue happiness in Jacques Audiard's audacious, genre-defying film that unfolds through a fever dream of original songs and dance.

"Hot Frosty" (Netflix film)

When a young widow's magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?

"The Mothers of Penguins" (PL) (Netflix series)

When her seven-year-old son is expelled from school, an MMA fighter realizes her toughest fight won't be in the octagon, but in parenthood.

"Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley" (Netflix documentary)

He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley's triumphant '68 comeback special.

"Sisters' Feud" (MX) (Netflix series)

A woman's refusal to join her sister's twisted scheme sparks betrayal and revenge as she tries to reunite with her long-lost daughter in prison.

"Sprint" part 2 (Netflix sports series)

Fueled by speed and determination, the world's top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

NOVEMBER 14

"Beyond Goodbye" (JP) (Netflix series)

After a tragic accident takes the love of her life, Saeko feels oddly drawn to a stranger — who, unbeknownst to both, received her late fiancé's heart.

"The Lost Children" (CO) (Netflix documentary)

After a plane crash, four indigenous children fight to survive in the Colombian Amazon relying on ancestral wisdom as a desperate rescue mission unfolds.

"The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish"

NOVEMBER 15

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 (Netflix series)

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (Netflix live event)

Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"A.P. Bio" seasons 1-4

"Million Dollar Decorators" season 2

NOVEMBER 16

"Arcane" season 2 Act II (Netflix series) new episode

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 11/14/24

"First Man""Nothing to Lose""Nothing to Lose 2"

Leaving 11/15/24

"Harriet"