Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

'Tis the season for escaping the frightful weather outside, grabbing some popcorn and settling in to watch the best streaming services. But with so many new movies on offer, how do you tell the duds from the ones worth watching?

To cut through the noise, I head to the Netflix top-10 movies list to see what everyone's buzzing about. But that's only one part of the puzzle as they're not all guaranteed to be winners. That's where we come in: We've rounded up the best of the best in Netflix's top-10 list to let you know which movies are actually worth the hype.

Netflix has had a streak of great original movies this year, many of which have landed in the top-10. This week, Netflix's tense new thriller "Don't Move" continues to rank high, though it's been surpassed by the streamer's first festive offering of the year and a controversial documentary about one of the most well-known American faces on television.

So without further ado, here are the best movies in the Netflix top-10 you should add to your watch list. For more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix thriller miniseries you can binge in a weekend.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on November 10.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

With Halloween just behind us, people are already craving some yuletide cheer, evident by the fact that "Meet Me Next Christmas," shot to #1 on its top-10 list this week.

This new Christmas rom-com stars Christina Milian as a hopeless romantic on a mission: to get a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert to reconnect with the man of her dreams, the dashing James (Kofi Siriboe). Her quest sends her zigzagging across the Big Apple with an unlikely ally at her side, the professional concierge Teddy (Devale Ellis). But as Layla gets closer to her goal, she begins to doubt whether this guy could really be the one she's been searching for.

'Martha'

Netflix is no stranger to controversial releases, and its latest documentary is no different. "Martha" offers an unvarnished look at one of America's most well-known figures: Martha Stewart.

Directed by R. J. Cutler ("Elton John: Never Too Late", "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry"), the documentary traces her career and lasting cultural relevance, first as a model and then later as a tastemaker before landing in prison over an insider trading scandal. It includes interviews with both Stewart herself and some from her inner circle as well as her private archive of never-before-seen footage, diaries, and letters. So where does the controversy come in? Well, "Martha" has earned some harsh words from the woman of the hour herself, who's criticized the documentary for being "a bit lazy" and spending "way too much time" on her prison sentence.

'Don't Move'

The premise of "Don't Move" was enough to hook me: A grieving mother (Kelsey Asbille) sets off on a hike to find some peace of mind in nature but instead falls prey to a nightmare scenario. A stranger (Finn Wittrock) who appears friendly at first turns on her, injecting her with a paralytic agent that gives her precious few minutes before her entire body shuts down and she’s rendered immobile.

Though she tries desperately to escape her tormentor, that's easier said than done when the only thing you can move is your eyes. My colleague Rory Mellon called "Don't Move' one of the most intense movies of the year, and I'm inclined to agree. This nail-biting thriller is packed with twists and turns that'll have you on the edge of your seat.

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Meet Me Next Christmas" (2024)

2. "The Lost City" (2022)

3. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

4. "Harold and the Purple Crayon" (2024)

5. "Martha" (2024)

6. "Just Go With It" (2011)

7. "Time Cut" (2024)

8. "Let Go" (2024)

9. "Don't Move" (2024)

10. "Sing" (2016)