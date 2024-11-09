5 best Netflix thriller miniseries you can binge in one weekend

If you're anything like me, sometimes, there's nothing better than sitting down on the sofa on a lazy weekend day, switching on Netflix (or any of the best streaming services), and racing through an entire miniseries.

Sometimes, you just want to get wrapped up in a twisty — and let's be honest, often kind of melodramatic — story for a few hours and join that show's characters on whatever wild ride the show might take you on, without having to see out multiple seasons' worth of TV.

Netflix is home to a huge range of shows that fit this exact bill, that were designed with the binge-model in mind. Below, we've picked out five great Netflix thriller miniseries that you can easily race through, whether you're looking for a bold drama, spy thrillers, or something with a sci-fi twist.

'Bodies' (2023)

"Bodies" is a genre-hopping miniseries based on Si Spencer's graphic novel that you're almost certainly going to want to get hooked on. It's comprised of eight, hour-long episodes, but if you're anything like me, you'll want to see how this mystery plays out.

A police procedural at its core, but incorporating elements of period drama, science fiction and murder mystery, "Bodies" begins with a detective finding a dead body after a pursuit in modern-day London. As she begins to look into the case, her journey parallels that of three other detectives from different time periods (1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053), each of whom is searching for the truth about the same victim.

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

'Bodkin' (2024)

"Bodkin" is a seven-part series that's part mystery, part comedy, and makes for a spirited, funny binge. The story follows determined investigative journalist Dove (Siobhán Cullen), who lands herself in hot water at work. While he handles things, Dove's editor sends her off to the titular Irish town of Bodkin.

There, Dove grudgingly forms an unlikely trio with true crime podcaster Gilbert (Will Forte) and his capable assistant, Emmy (Robyn Cara) for a new project that is supposed to keep her out of the spotlight. As they investigate some decades-old disappearances, our team soon realizes they could be digging into a far bigger story than they first thought.

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

'Fool Me Once' (2023)

Harlan Coben's name is practically synonymous with thriller, and the incredibly popular "Fool Me Once" (one of Netflix's all-time most-watched shows) shows why. This twisty thriller follows Maya (Michelle Keegan), a widowed former soldier who spots her apparently very much alive husband, Joe (Richard Armitage) on her nanny cam one day visiting their daughter.

Naturally, Maya starts looking for answers... and her search for the truth coincides with that of her niece and nephew, who seek the truth about the murder of their mother, Claire Walker, and they have to unpick the connections between the two.

Already streamed it? We've got good news: Netflix's next Harlan Coben thriller, "Missing You", has a release date, and it's not far off.

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

'Treason' (2022)

Can't wait to see Charlie Cox in action in "Daredevil: Born Again"? Want a quick spy thriller you can polish off in a few hours? You need to give "Treason" a shot.

Styled by Netflix as a "deliciously dark dose of British espionage", "Treason" is a twisty spy thriller that centers on MI6 golden boy, Adam Lawrence (Cox), who finds him catapulted to the top spot when the current Chief of MI6, Sir Martin Angelis, is poisoned. An investigation into the assassination and Adam's former relationship with a Russian spy throws suspicion his way, and all of a sudden, his loyalties are being tested, and secrets threaten to be spilled.

Episodes: 5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

'Who is Erin Carter?' (2023)

Fancy a trip to sunnier climes? "Who is Erin Carter?" is the miniseries for you. This thriller follows the titular British-born teacher to Spain, where Erin (Evin Ahmad) has been living with her adoptive daughter for a number of years.

One day, she and her daughter are caught up in an armed robbery at a supermarket, where Erin uses some surprising, highly effective fighting skills to take out one of the attackers. Cue questions about Erin's life, her past, and her identity, as Erin's life in Palomino starts to unravel.

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

