'The Night Agent' season 2 trailer is here — and we have a confirmed release date

Netflix just dropped the long-awaited trailer for “The Night Agent” season 2, and although it’s a short one, it still has plenty of action that fans are expecting from the show. And that’s not all. After weeks of speculation surrounding the “winter 2025” release window, Netflix has finally announced the official release date. Season 2 will hit the small screen on January 23, 2025.

For those new to the show, “The Night Agent” follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a diligentf yet unassuming FBI agent stationed in the White House basement, where he’s tasked with overseeing a mysterious emergency phone line that rarely ever rings. But when it does, he finds himself thrust into the heart of a high-stakes conspiracy that reaches deep into the government. It seems as though season 2 will pick up right where the action left off.

The 30-second trailer alone gives us a glimpse into what Sutherland is actually doing after he jetted off to parts unknown in season 1. He’s running from a group of brutal gang members, but we don’t know who they are or why they’re after him. Then we get various shots of Sutherland watching these people from afar and engaging in a fight sequence. That’s pretty much all we get for now. Check out the trailer below:

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What else do we know about ‘The Night Agent’ season 2?

Netflix has an official synopsis for season 2: “Peter’s efforts to save the president were successful, and now he’s earned the opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive organization Night Action in Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Peter will be joined by his love interest Rose (Luciane Buchanan) in the next season as well. The two characters officially confirmed their romantic relationship when they finally kissed in the season 1 finale, but things may not be as easy going forward. With Peter setting off to unknown locations and Rose returning to California, their relationship could face some serious challenges. But that’s to be expected, because who doesn’t love some good romantic drama?

Director Shawn Ryan spoke about their relationship when speaking to Netflix : “That’s one of the big questions we’d love to answer in season 2. What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.”

There’s more exciting news for “The Night Agent” fans: Netflix has already greenlit a third season , with confirmation arriving in early October. Filming for season 3 is expected to start in Istanbul in late 2024, with production shifting to New York in 2025. This likely points to a release date sometime in early 2026. While details about the storyline remain under wraps until season 2 drops in a couple of months, it’s a fair bet that Gabriel Basso will reprise his role as Peter Sutherland.

For now, check out the best shows like “The Night Agent” while you wait for season 2 to hit Netflix on January 23, 2025.