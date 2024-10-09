Netflix releases thrilling first look at 'The Night Agent' season 2 — and a third season is already confirmed

Netflix has just dropped the first look photos of the highly anticipated “The Night Agent” season 2. But that's not the only news sparking excitement — along with this first glimpse, Netflix has also confirmed that a third season is officially in the works, months before season 2 is even set to debut.

“The Night Agent” is an action-thriller show centered around Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who works in the White House basement, monitoring an emergency phone line that rarely rings. When it finally does, Peter is plunged into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the highest levels of government. As he races to uncover the truth, he must protect a young woman who becomes entangled in the plot.

While fans are thrilled about the renewal, the release date for season 2 may initially seem like a let-down. The streaming service has revealed that it’s slated for "winter 2025," and many people online are expressing their confusion over the wait. Don't worry though, because a Netflix Tudum post revealed that “The Night Agent” season 2 is a go "this Winter."

Production on season 2 wrapped a while ago, so it wouldn't make sense to leave fans waiting another year. We'll likely be seeing this hit thriller show back on the small screen as early as January 2025.

Check out some of the new images below. You can also see Netflix's Tudum post mentioned before for more photos:

The Night Agent Season 2 is coming in winter 2025!And good news, Peter will be back for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/YvYPnvTU7cOctober 8, 2024

What will ‘The Night Agent’ season 2 be about?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has also since released more details for “The Night Agent” season 2, including what it will be focused on: “The new season picks up after the thrilling events of season 1, when Peter Sutherland’s efforts to save the president earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent. Working in the secretive organization of Night Action in season 2 will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Creator Shawn Ryan commented on the future of this series when it got renewed back in 2023. Speaking to Collider , he said: “I always knew that I wanted each season to be a mostly standalone story. In this case, the center of gravity was Washington D.C. and the White House, and it had this host of characters, but for the most part, we answered most questions and we’ve settled what happened in that. Hopefully, that’s a really satisfying journey for the audience.”

Ryan also envisioned “a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them.”

It seems as though Peter will definitely be returning (obviously) alongside his love interest Rose (Luciane Buchanan). They finally made their romantic relationship official at the end of season 1, but it might not be smooth sailing from there considering Peter is jetting off to parts unknown and Rose is headed back to California.

Ryan also commented on this new relationship when speaking to Netflix : “That’s one of the big questions we’d love to answer in season 2. What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.”

What we know about ‘The Night Agent’ season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s no surprise Netflix renewed “The Night Agent” for season 3. The series premiered at the top spot on Netflix's English TV chart, racking up 168.71 million hours watched in its first week and landing in the top 10 across 93 countries. It actually stayed in the top 10 for four consecutive weeks. This alone, paired with its super quick renewal, proves that the action-thriller has been a huge hit with audiences.

“We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” Ryan tells Netflix Tudum . As noted here, we are definitely getting season 2 in January or February next year, not December 2025.

Production for “The Night Agent” season 3 is set to kick off in Istanbul in late 2024, before moving back to New York for filming in 2025. This means we’re likely getting the third season in early 2026. Of course, we won’t know what it’s about until season 2 has been released, but it’s probably safe to assume Basso will return as Peter Sutherland.

In fact, when also speaking with Netflix Tudum, Basso said: “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t want to smile because this is scary. …’ Peter is now a cog in the machine officially. He doesn’t get to say, ‘This isn’t for me.’ That whole thing sort of makes me nervous. But it also creates a lot of storytelling opportunities for potential seasons down the line.”

For now, we have season 2 to look forward to when it arrives in early 2025. In the meantime, why not binge the first season of “The Night Agent” on Netflix?