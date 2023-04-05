The Night Agent season 2: Everything we know so far

No need to wonder if The Night Agent season 2 is happening, because Netflix renewed the political conspiracy thriller just a week after it debuted. That's one of the fastest renewals we've seen for a brand-new Netflix series, a testament to its popularity all around the world.

Normally, Netflix tends to wait to see how viewership stacks up in the first month of release. Even the best Netflix shows aren't immune to this holding period. But this time, the streamer took only five days to give the green light. By then, The Night Agent had landed on Netflix's Top 10 list in around 93 countries.

Even creator Shawn Ryan told TVLine (opens in new tab), "It’s all kind of shocking.”

The Night Agent, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, follows disgraced FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) after he's assigned to a desk in the basement of the White House to monitor a phone that never rings. Until, one day, it does. The caller is Rose Larkin, (Luciane Buchanan), a tech CEO who is shocked after a violent attack reveals her aunt and uncle were spies. Peter jumps in to help Rose, with the help of the chief of staff, Diane Farr (Hong Chau). Soon, they discover a bigger conspiracy is afoot.

While the main plot of season 1 was resolved, some threads were left dangling. Here's what we know about The Night Agent season 2.

Is The Night Agent season 2 confirmed? Yes, Netflix officially renewed The Night Agent on March 29. In a statement, Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix said: “We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world. Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

Netflix hasn't set a specific release date for The Night Agent season 2, but they did give fans a (pretty big) window: 2024.

Considering the show just debuted and got renewed, Ryan and the writing team will need some time to prep scripts. Then, filming will have to take place, followed by some post-production.

So, our best guess is that The Night Agent season comes out in the later part of 2024, possibly the fall.

The Night Agent season 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

The cast of The Night Agent season 2 will be led by Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who was assigned to the White House as a Night Action telephone operator.

Also returning is Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, a tech entrepreneur and niece of two Night Action agents.

While not confirmed, we'd be very surprised if some key characters from season 1 didn't come back for season 2, including: Hong Chau as Diane Farr, former White House chief of staff;

We also anticipate Kari Matchett to return as President Travers; Fola Evans-Akingbola as Secret Service agent Chelsea Arrington; and Ben Cotton as Wick, the CEO of Turn Lake Industries.

The Night Agent season 2 plot

(Image credit: Dan Power/Netflix © 2023)

The Night Agent season 2 might change up the setting and characters, according to Ryan. So, Peter Sutherland probably won't be sitting at that desk in the White House basement again.

"I always knew that I wanted each season to be a mostly standalone story," Ryan told Collider (opens in new tab). "In this case, the center of gravity was Washington D.C. and the White House, and it had this host of characters, but for the most part, we answered most questions and we’ve settled what happened in that. Hopefully, that’s a really satisfying journey for the audience."

In The Night Agent season 2, Ryan described envisioning "a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from Season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them."

While the big over-arching case may be new, The Night Agent season 2 will have some plot threads leftover from season 1 to address. Peter has been promoted to a role in the Night Action program. In the finale, he gets on a plane and receives a new mission.

Most likely, when The Night Agent season 2 premieres, we won't see Peter on that first mission. Some time will probably have passed. Maybe he'll get into trouble again and be reassigned to the desk, but that seems improbable (and repetitive).

As for Rose, she and Peter finally made their romantic relationship official. But he's jetting off to parts unknown, while she is heading back to California to try the tech business thing again.

Peter may need to rely on her tech wizardry again on a mission. Or perhaps he'll ask her to help track down Wick, who is a fugitive on the run.