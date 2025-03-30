One of my favorite horror movies ever is now streaming on Netflix — and it’s a reminder of everything I love about the genre

Horror has always been my favorite genre, but in recent years, it’s felt a little… empty. Sure, we get the occasional hit, but truly great horror movies (ones that really stick with you) have been harder to come by.

That’s why “Talk to Me” has never left my mind since I first watched it upon release in 2023. This A24 movie is proof that horror can still be bold, original, and downright terrifying. And now that it’s streaming on U.S. Netflix, more people finally have the chance to experience it.

Because it’s horror, I don’t expect “Talk to Me” to crack Netflix’s top 10 (unfortunately, the genre doesn’t always get the love it deserves), but I hope it still finds the attention it’s worthy of. For long-time horror fans, it’s a must-watch. And for those curious about dipping their toes into the genre, this is an intense but incredible entry point.

So, here’s everything you need to know about “Talk to Me” and why it’s worth adding to your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘Talk to Me’ about?

Talk To Me | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Talk to Me” follows a group of friends who discover they can summon spirits using a mysterious embalmed hand. By gripping the hand and asking for communication, they invite the dead into their bodies, experiencing an intense, drug-like high.

What starts as a thrilling party trick quickly spirals out of control when Mia (Sophie Wilde), a grieving teenager desperate for escape, takes the ritual too far. She allows a spirit to linger too long, unleashing horrifying consequences that none of them can stop.

As the boundary between the living and the dead blurs, Mia is tormented by terrifying visions and an entity that refuses to let go. Desperate to undo the damage, she and her friends must race against time before they become permanently trapped in the clutches of the supernatural.

‘Talk to Me’ proves that great horror movies are still being made

(Image credit: Zoe Kang / A24)

It’s been hard to find truly great horror movies in recent years. Don’t get me wrong — there have been some solid ones, but a lot of modern horror either leans too heavily on cheap jump scares or tries so hard to be “elevated” that it forgets to actually be scary.

That’s why “Talk to Me” is such a huge win for the genre. It has everything a horror fan like me could ask for: fresh ideas, strong performances, effective jump scares, an overwhelming sense of dread, and layers of deeper meaning beneath the terror.

This movie doesn’t pull any punches either. It’s brutal, unsettling, and way smarter than your average supernatural horror flick. It’s also the kind of movie that gets under your skin, so be prepared for some nightmares and moments where you can’t stop thinking about it.

(Image credit: Zoe Kang / A24)

“Talk to Me” is also a genuinely haunting watch because of how real its horror feels — not just the supernatural kind, but the very human kind. The embalmed hand might be a tool for summoning spirits, but it also works as a perfect metaphor for drug use and the reckless choices teens make while chasing a high.

The characters treat it like a party trick, passing it around, pushing their limits, and ignoring the dangers until it's too late. Just like how addiction creeps in when things start as “just for fun.” But beneath that, the movie also digs into the way grief and trauma can push people to make desperate, dangerous choices.

Mia, who’s still reeling from her mother’s death, clings to the hand not just for the thrill but for the false sense of connection it gives her. And like any bad decision made in a moment of pain, the consequences are devastating.

(Image credit: Zoe Kang / A24)

Sophie Wilde completely owns this movie. She makes Mia feel so raw and real that it’s impossible not to get pulled into her spiral. Whether she’s grieving, terrified, or making one bad decision after another (like most teens would), it hits that much harder because of her performance.

She makes you feel the horror rather than just performing it, and that’s when you know it’s a great horror movie.

The Philippou brothers really hit the ground running with “Talk to Me,” delivering a horror movie that’s as brutal as it is unsettling. They don’t hold back when it comes to the eerie supernatural elements or the shocking violence, and the result is something that feels genuinely dangerous.

Just when you think things can’t get worse, they crank up the tension even more, making sure every bad decision the characters make comes with devastating consequences.

You need to stream ‘Talk to Me’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Zoe Kang / A24)

If you haven’t watched “Talk to Me” yet, now’s the perfect time since it’s finally streaming on Netflix, and it’s one of the best horror movies in recent years.

Sure, it plays with some familiar genre tropes near the end, but the way it handles them feels fresh, thanks to a gut-punch of a script and a cast that absolutely delivers (with Sophie Wilde leading the charge).

And if this is what the Philippou brothers brought to the table with their directional debut, I can only imagine how intense “Bring Her Back” will be when it releases later this year. You need to give “Talk to Me” a shot if you’re a horror fan, and if you’re curious to see more of the genre, this is a truly great place to start.

I’m not the only one who enjoyed it either. “Talk to Me” has an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from nearly 300 reviews. The site’s critics consensus reads: “With a gripping story and impressive practical effects, Talk to Me spins a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.” And I very much agree.

You can now stream “Talk to Me” on Netflix. If you’re not feeling it, see what’s coming to the streamer in April 2025.