Netflix's gripping new game show is perfect for 'The Traitors' fans — and it's already crashed the top 10

Missing The Traitors" on Peacock? Netflix's new competition show is the perfect replacement.

It's got everything you could want from a reality show of this ilk: tons of drama, hidden secrets, a luxury setting, and another charismatic celebrity host.

Introducing "Million Dollar Secret", Netflix's new game show. Hosted by English actor Peter Serafinowicz, this gripping new series sees a group of contestants checking in at "The Stag" for a thrilling cat-and-mouse game that stands to make one of our players much richer.

The series debuted on Wednesday, March 26, with the streaming service dropping the first three episodes and after streaming them all, I'm happy to admit I am absolutely hooked.

I can't be the only one drawn in, either, as "Million Dollar Secret" is currently one of the streamer's most popular shows. At the time of writing, it's sitting at fourth place in the Netflix top 10 chart, behind "Adolescence", "The Residence", and "Caught".

What is 'Million Dollar Secret' about?

Million Dollar Secret | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Million Dollar Secret" is a cutthroat competition series that sees 12 competitors vying for a $1 million payday.

The game plays like a mixture of other hidden role games like "The Traitors" or "The Mole" and begins with one of our twelve stars secretly being given the titular, life-changing cash prize. Their task? Keep their windfall secret.

Across eight episodes, the remaining contestants are tasked with rooting out the secret millionaire and ejecting them from the game so they can get closer to walking away $1 million richer.

Along the way, they compete in daily tasks for the chance to step inside the Trophy Room and get vital clues to the millionaire's identity... while the secret millionaire is given their own secret agenda to try and get ahead, too.

Then, over nightly dinners, our competitors gather and vote to get rid of one of the group. If the millionaire is voted out, the money moves to someone new. Who's going to walk away with the money at the end of the competition?

Should you stream 'Million Dollar Secret' on Netflix?

"Million Dollar Secret" host, Peter Serafinowicz. (Image credit: Netflix)

If you like "The Traitors", I'd definitely recommend tuning in for an episode of "Million Dollar Secret".

While the former is still the stronger format, "Million Dollar Secret" is a welcome, bingeable substitute, one bolstered by the presence of Serafinowicz's fun presence as this hyper-British upper-class steward, relishing in seeing the whole game play out in front of him.

If I had one criticism, it's that the daily challenges have been pretty bland so far, though I know that no one's really tuning into "The Traitors" for the cash-building missions, either.

(Image credit: Netflix)

No, the big draw, as ever, is seeing how our players approach the overall game of deception. I love watching how players tackle these sorts of games and what strategies they employ, and "Million Dollar Secret" scratches the exact same itch.

Based on the first three episodes, it does feel a little more like a reality series compared to the Peacock series. The emphasis is seemingly more on the drama and players' emotions and reactions, though I don't think "competitive show is full of drama" is exactly a criticism, either.

The third episode ends with a sizzle reel from the remaining five episodes, and honestly, it looks like things are only going to get bigger and more chaotic from here on out. Consider me locked in, Netflix.

When do new episodes of 'Million Dollar Secret' air?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Below, we've listed when each batch of new "Million Dollar Secrets" will come to Netflix:

"Million Dollar Secret" episodes 1-3: streaming now

"Million Dollar Secret" episodes 4-6: streaming Wednesday, April 2

"Million Dollar Secret" episodes 7-8: streaming Wednesday, April 9

If, like me, you need something new to stream to keep you occupied between now and the next batch of "Million Dollar Secret", be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can stream right now.