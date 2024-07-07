The best A24 movies to watch now, ranked

Compiling a list of the best A24 movies is no easy task. The Manhattan-based entertainment company’s trademark logo has become synonymous with cinematic quality over the past decade, and its stable of movies includes some of the best films of not just the 21st century, but of all time.

The best A24 movies include Best Picture winners like “Moonlight” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” alongside genre favorites like “Hereditary” and “Past Lives.” A24 also regularly works with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood, and the production powerhouse is never afraid to take a risk either.

When you dive into one of the best A24 movies, you’re almost guaranteed to watch something of high quality. Whittling down A24’s utterly phenomenal stable of movies was a difficult task, but here are the 21 best A24 movies, and where you can stream them online right now…

21. 'Civil War' (2024)

Civil War | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s most expensive film to date with a budget of around $50 million, “Civil War's" title and premise may suggest an action romp, but like many Alex Garland movies, it opts for a reflective commentary on our current society instead of popcorn thrills. Set against the backdrop of a second American Civil War, it follows a veteran war journalist (Kirsten Dunst) as she leads a team across the country from New York City to Washington, D.C. in hopes of interviewing the President (Nick Offerman) before rebel forces storm the White House. Riveting despite its slower pace, “Civil War” isn’t the movie you might expect, but it is fantastic and packs a real political punch.

Buy on "Civil War" on Amazon

20. 'Amy' (2015)

Amy | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Ignore the recently-released cheesy biographical drama "Back to Black" — A24’s “Amy” is the definitive portrayal of the troubled British singer Amy Winehouse. This documentary incorporates archive footage and personal testimonials from those who knew Amy best including her controversial father Mitchell Winehouse and frequent music collaborator Mark Ronson. Just be warned that “Amy” presents a warts-and-all look at Amy’s struggles with substance and alcohol abuse. However, while the doc has its share of difficult moments, and Amy’s untimely death at the age of 27 hangs over the whole movie, it’s also a celebration of her incredible talent and presents an intimate snapshot of her unique life.

Watch "Amy" on Max

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

19. 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

The Lighthouse | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Lighthouse” is tough to categorize as it crosses into many different genres. There are elements of drama, horror and comedy with splashes of surrealism to keep viewers on their toes. But instead of playing out like a tonally-confused mess, its disparate elements come together to form a haunting picture that feels decidedly old-school — in the best possible way. Set on a remote New England island in the late 19th century, Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson play wickies tasked with maintaining the titular lighthouse. The pair face social isolation, back-breaking work and the creeping feeling that the other might just be losing their grip on sanity.

Watch "The Lighthouse" on Max

18. 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

A24’s success is by no means a recent phenomenon. The entertainment company hit the ground running with the often-overlooked “Spring Breakers” and “The Bling Ring,” its third and fourth flicks respectively, but it was the fifth effort, “The Spectacular Now,” where A24 hit its first home run. A charming indie coming-of-age story, you could boil this 2013 movie down to a simple boys-meets-girl story, but it’s the palatable chemistry of leads Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley that elevate this tale of young love and self-destruction. Plus, if those two aren’t enough star power, there are also supporting roles for Brie Larson, Bob Odenkirk, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Kyle Chandler.

Watch "The Spectacular Now" on Max

17. 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Under The Skin | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Under the Skin” is not a horror movie, but it’s more haunting and unnerving than most movies within that genre. In this science-fiction drama, Scarlett Johansson plays a nameless extraterrestrial being that roams the streets and countryside of Scotland preying on unsuspecting men. If you’re looking for concrete answers or a conventional plot, you won't find many in “Under the Skin,” but viewers who stick with this captivating work of art will be richly rewarded. Not only does it boast an immaculate performance from Johansson but there’s plenty of additional subtext to dig into for those who want to peel back the intricate layers.

Watch "Under the Skin" on Max

16. 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A semi-autobiographic drama from writer/director Joe Talbot and childhood friend Jimmie Fails, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” sees Jimmie (Fails) attempt to reclaim the San Francisco home where he spent his youth. Jimmie’s grandfather built the house,e but it’s now owned by an older couple who neglect the property. Jimmie is desperate to claim ownership, but the gentrification of the surrounding area has seen its value skyrocket beyond his salary. “The Last Black Man in San Franciso” mixes eccentric elements and anger-laced scenes that feel soberingly real as it weaves together a compelling story that explores timely social issues.

Watch "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" on Max

15. 'Ex Machina' (2015)

Ex Machina | Official Teaser Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Ex Machina” is a slick sci-fi thriller that has become even more topical over the past decade as it tackles the complex subject of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human. These are issues that are becoming increasingly relevant to our modern society making “Ex Machina” even more of a must-watch in 2024. The Alex Garland movie is set within the luxurious but isolated home of a billionaire. Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) is a programmer invited by his tech tycoon boss (Oscar Isaac) to participate in a Turing test to examine if the CEO’s new creation, an ultra-lifelike robot (Alicia Vikander), can pass for human.

Watch "Ex Machina" on Max

14. 'Minari' (2020)

Minari | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Steven Yeun left “The Walking Dead” in his wake with his performance in “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical take on his own upbringing. Yuen plays the head of a Korean family that has emigrated to the United States in hopes of carving out a slice of the American dream. Settling on an Arkansas farm, the family faces numerous challenges but also displays a steely determination to build a proper home with blood, sweat and tears. Also featuring Han Ye-ri and Alan Kim, “Minari” is a deeply personal movie for its director, and this intimate tone enables it to connect on a personal level, even if you can’t relate to the specific circumstances.

Watch "Minari" on Max

13. 'The Witch' (2015)

The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Witch” is a wonderfully creepy folktale set in 17th-century New England and focused on a father (Ralph Ineson) who becomes convinced his daughter is secretly a witch and is responsible for the mysterious disappearance of his youngest son. The feature film debut of Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, the daughter accused of witchcraft, “The Witch” revels in the paranoia of the times and invites viewers to decide for themselves if Thomasin is indeed guilty of the accused crime or the victim of an unjust witchhunt. But don’t worry if you dislike an ambiguous ending, writer/director Robert Eggers provides a concrete answer by the end of this tale.

Watch "The Witch" on Max

12. 'Good Time' (2017)

Good Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The movie that announced Robert Pattinson as a genuine acting force and saw him break free from the shackles of “The Twilight Saga”, this crime-thriller is seriously good. Helmed by Josh and Benny Safdie, “Good Time” is a fast-paced odyssey through New York’s seedy underbelly as Connie (Pattinson) attempts to break his developmentally disabled brother out of prison. Primarily set over a single night, there’s a kinetic energy to “Good Time’ that will keep you glued to the proceedings, and the immense leading turn from Pattinson is remarkable. Meanwhile, Benny Safdie pulls double duty as co-director and also plays Connie’s brother.

Watch "Good Time" on Max

11. 'The Zone of Interest' (2023)

The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Zone of Interest” is a distressing but important watch with some of the most effective use of sound in any movie ever. Set during World War II, it follows Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) as they strive to create a dream house and life for their young family. But just over the fence from their leafy backyard is the Auschwitz concentration camp, a place of unimaginable cruelty, that Rudolf helped create and now runs with an iron grip. Juxtaposing the family’s blissful everyday lives with the horrors of the Holocaust, “The Zone of Interest” is a brutal reminder of humanity's frightening capacity for committing acts of pure evil.

Watch "The Zone of Interest" on Max

10. 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2022)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a pure delight and one of the warmest movies you will ever watch. Based on the viral short video series of the same name, it’s framed as a documentary focused on the eponymous Marcel, a one-inch tall talking shell that lives in an Airbnb with his grandmother, Nana Connie, and his pet ball of lint, Alan. The low-stakes adventure sees Marcel offer up his unique perspective on life, as well as go on the hunt for his missing family. Jenny Slate voices Marcel with wide-eyed optimism and a sense of youthful vigor, making the shell all the more loveable. Plus, you can buy your own Marcel figure on the A24 website.

Watch "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" on Netflix

9. 'The Farewell' (2019)

The Farewell | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Farewell” is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about the importance of family and the immigrant experience. Awkwafina plays Billi, a Chinese-American who returns to China after her beloved grandmother, Nai Nai (Zhao Shu-zhen) is diagnosed with a terminal illness and given just a few months to live. The family decides to hide this news from Nai Nai and stage a fake wedding as an excuse to bring the whole family together to see their grandma one last time. Billi is uneasy with the scheme but agrees to the plan to keep her parents happy. Beautifully directed by Lulu Wang, this autobiographical tale is deeply personal and hilarious.

Watch on "The Farewell" on Max

8. 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Lady Bird | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Before “Barbie” and “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig cut her teeth on “Lady Bird,” a sparkingly coming-of-age comedy with note-perfect performances from Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein and Timothée Chalamet. Wrapped in nostalgia for the early 2000s, “Lady Bird” is a wonderfully warm watch and centers on two strong-willed characters, the eponymous Lady Bird (Ronan), real name Christine, and her no-nonsense mother (Metcalf). Lady Bird is desperate to carve out her own identity, but her similarities to her stubborn mom are unavoidable. An award-nominated reflection on growing up, “Lady Bird” is a triumph directorial debut from Gerwig, and it’s little wonder she’s gone on to such success since.

Watch "Lady Bird" on Max

7. 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Eighth Grade | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Bo Burnham graduated from internet movie-maker to full-on director with “Eighth Grade,” an almost painfully relatable movie about one of the most anxiety-inducing periods in anybody's life: middle school. Kayla (Elise Fisher) is an eighth grader wracked with insecurities, obsessed with social media and struggling to find her sense of self. Her well-meaning father (Josh Hamilton), struggles to relate despite his best efforts. Burnham’s direction is remarkable, but it’s the performance of Fisher that steals the show. The young actress brings the lead character to life with remarkable energy and impressive subtly. Just don’t be surprised if “Eighth Grade” jolts a few embarrassing memories from your adolescence.

Watch "Eighth Grade" on Max

6. 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Uncut Gems | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Uncut Gems” is a crime thriller that ratchets up the tension to such an extreme degree that you might find your palms slick with sweat. However, so long as you can handle high levels of tension, you need to give this masterful A24 movie a watch. Adam Sandler gives the performance of his career as Howard Ratner, a New York jeweler working in the heart of the city’s Diamond District and struggling to keep his head above water after racking up eye-watering debts. Getting his hands on a rare black opal, Howard believes he may have found a way to resolve his money woes, but his creditors are closing in rapidly, and it may be too late to dig himself out of this hole.

Watch "Uncut Gems" on Max

5. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is A24’s highest-grossing movie to date, and it didn’t just win over audiences either. Critics and awards voters adored this high-concept action-comedy-drama too. In fact, it scooped seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards including Best Picture. In this interdimensional adventure, Michelle Yeoh plays the dissatisfied owner of a laundromat who becomes an unlikely hero when she must save the multi-verse from an alternative version of her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Yeoh is remarkable in the lead, but Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis are also phenomenal in memorable supporting roles. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” works on every level, and has rapidly become the fan-favorite A24 movie.

Watch “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Netflix

4. 'Past Lives' (2023)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A soulful and deeply moving romantic drama from first-time director (and writer) Celine Song, “Past Lives” is inspired by the filmmaker's own experience as a Korean immigrant who moved to Canada in her youth. The movie feels deeply personal to Song's own experience, but remains relatable and above all deeply human. Not to mention the leading performances from Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as two childhood friends who are separated by distance and then brought back together as adults for one fateful week are spellbinding. “Past Lives” is a movie that will leave your heart sore, but your spirit revitalized. It’s achingly brilliant.

Watch "Past Lives" on Paramount Plus w/ Showtime

3. 'Aftersun' (2022)

Aftersun | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Aftersun” reflects on the nature of memories and how we perceive those around us all framed through the lens of a sunny vacation in a beach-side resort. The directional debut of Charlotte Wells (who also wrote the screenplay), “Aftersun” stars Frankie Corio as a precocious 11-year-old on a trip to a fading hotel with her loving, but troubled, father (Paul Mescal). Partially shot to mimic the look of a home video, we also see an older Sophie looking back on the vacation through adult eyes, now more acutely aware of the pain her parental figure was enduring in her youth. The performances from Mescal and Corio are exceptional, as is the wistful ending.

Watch "Aftersun" on Netflix

2. 'Hereditary' (2018)

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Hereditary” is one of the most haunting horror movies ever made. The directional debut of Ari Aster (who would go on to direct the also excellent “Midsommar”), this supernatural chiller twists and turns in ways that will have you gripping your sofa in sheer terror. Toni Collette plays the matriarchy of a family seemingly tormented by a demonic entity following the death of their grandmother. As increasingly dark secrets come to life, it’s become clear that escaping this sinister inheritance may not be possible. “Hereditary” is best enjoyed with as little prior knowledge as possible, so I urge you to forgo the trailer above and watch it right now.

Watch "Hereditary" on Max

1. 'Moonlight' (2016)

Moonlight | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

In 2016, Barry Jenkins delivered A24 one of the defining movies of the 21st century. “Moonlight” is a Best Picture winner that stands out even among such a high-quality field, and deserves every ounce of its glowing reputation. Set across three chapters of its main character's life (childhood, adolescence and adulthood), “Moonlight” centers on Chiron, a black man growing up in Miami as he struggles with complex questions of identity and sexuality, as well as faces physical and emotional abuse. The entire cast is impressive, but Mahershala Ali shines brightest in a stunning supporting role as Chiron’s father figure.

Watch "Moonlight" on Max