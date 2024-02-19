New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 19-25)

Now that the most romantic week of the year has come and gone, it's time to dig deep in the Netflix mines to see what's new to the streaming service. As usual, there's plenty to sift through, including the hotly-anticipated debut of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" explores a world where, long ago, the nations of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air lived together in peace. One day, everything changed and threw the harmony into chaos. The Avatar, Aang (Gordon Cormier), is the one person who can unite them as one with his ability to "bend" all four of the elements. This is a brand-new series, not the 2010 film version.

Tyler Perry's "Mea Culpa" follows a criminal defense attorney (Kelly Rowland) who represents an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. Things get much more twisted than that as the show goes on, however, as it seems the pair are getting inappropriately close.

You can also check out The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when they're streamed live by Netflix, to see the stars come out to celebrate the performers honored by SAG-AFTRA members, which includes over 122,000+ artists.

There's plenty more where that came from, and we're only halfway through the month. To see the rest of what's hitting the streamer, don't miss our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out'

Mike Epps hits the stage once more in his fourth Netflix special, blending his signature style of humor with a bit of sheepish self-deprecation. From lampooning those who can't handle personal hygiene to banning "work husbands," Epps has a snappy remark for just about everything. He switches up dishing on everyday life and the difficulties of relationships in general for a lighthearted yet pointed standup that'll have you nodding along in agreement.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 20

'Can I Tell You A Secret?'

"Can I Tell You A Secret?" delves into the mind of Matthew Hardy, the UK's most notorious serial cyberstalker, whose decade-long reign of terror has yet to be forgotten by his victims. This docuseries explores Hardy's crimes and the journey to his landmark conviction in 2022. Drawing on investigative work by The Guardian and firsthand accounts from the women he harassed, the series sheds light on the impact of cyberstalking with exclusive footage and in-depth interviews, from the way Hardy sought out his victims and what he did when he had them in his clutches.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 21

'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

This live action adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon animated series follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the world's last surviving Airbender and the newly discovered Avatar, capable of mastering all four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. Aang, along with his friends Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), must learn the other elements, fulfill Aang's destiny, and bring balance and peace to the world. that won't be easy as they think, as they're being pursued by Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation (Dallas Liu), who seeks to capture the Avatar to restore his lost honor.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 22

'Mea Culpa'

Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) is a defense attorney who finds herself entangled in a web of deceit she never meant to be in. Tasked with defending Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), an artist accused of murder, Mea's pursuit of the truth reveals a labyrinth of secrets she was totally unprepared for. Even so, she decides that becoming romantically involved with Malloy is somehow a good idea – and as you can probably guess, things go south pretty rapidly from there.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 23

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

This star-studded ceremony is a special evening of glamour and excitement as the SAG Awards find actors recognizing their peers, with winners in various categories chosen by members of SAG-AFTRA. This is a live event you can stream via Netflix, so you can watch it as it happens and see who takes home the awards in each category — perfect for hitting up social media to share your thoughts as the stars get their flowers for a job well done.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 24

Everything new on Netflix: Feb.19-25

FEBRUARY 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) (Netflix Series)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

FEBRUARY 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

FEBRUARY 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Three women's lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they're only a fraction of his many victims.

FEBRUARY 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix Family)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Southpaw

FEBRUARY 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Mea Culpa (Netflix Film)

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) (Netflix Film)

Raquel and Ares can't forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

FEBRUARY 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix Live Event)

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 2/19/23

Operation Finale

Leaving 2/23/23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12