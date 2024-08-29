New Netflix thriller with Anna Kendrick gets a killer first trailer — and it’s already 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’ve been pretty disappointed with Netflix’s slate of original movies in 2024 so far.

The streaming service has offered subscribers a selection of flicks that have ranged from unbearable cheesy (“Irish Wish” and “A Family Affair”) to downright painful (Looking at you, “Rebel Moon - Part Two”), the Netflix seal of approval has been virtually nonexistent over the past eight months.

Fortunately, this string of misfires may be set to end as Netflix’s lineup for the rest of the year looks strong, and one movie that has caught my eye is “Woman of the Hour”. This thriller not only stars the ever-excellent Anna Kendrick, but it also marks her directorial debut, and based on its early reception, she’s hit a home run at the very first try.

This crime thriller is particularly intriguing to me because it’s based on a true story, which adds extra spice, and if the premise alone doesn’t sell you, the slickly edited first trailer will have you jumping on board. So, here’s what we know about “Woman of the Hour” now including its streaming date…

What is “Woman of the Hour” about?

WOMAN OF THE HOUR Trailer (2024) Anna Kendrick - YouTube Watch On

Inspired by a true story that borders on unbelievable, “Woman of the Hour” centers on Cheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick), a bachelorette who appeared on the popular game show, “The Dating Game” in 1978. She expected to meet a charming singleton, and perhaps boost her public profile, but instead came face-to-face with a killer.

You might expect a serial killer to be desperate to keep a low profile, but Rodney Alcala (played here by Daniel Zovatto) instead made the bizarre decision to appear on national television as a contestant on the dating show. In fact, his bizarre demeanor and behavior during the taping led to him being nicknamed “The Dating Game Killer” when his brutal murderous spree was subsequently uncovered.

Directed by Anna Kendrick, “Woman of the Hour” weaves true crime elements with conventional mystery thriller tropes to create a movie that will grip and shock you.

“Woman of the Hour” is already a hit with critics

“Woman of the Hour” is heading to Netflix later this year, but it initially premiered almost a full year ago. It made its bow at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2023, and the fortunate viewers in attendance were clearly impressed.

The upcoming Netflix thriller currently holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and that’s from a sizeable 51 reviews too. RT's “Critics Consensus” reads, “Deftly directed by star Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour uses an incredible true story as the foundation for a powerful examination of the intersection between systemic misogyny and violence.”

Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com was impressed with the movie, labeling it “A confidently made thriller that’s not just a true crime story but an unpacking of systemic misogyny and how it encourages violence. The Hollywood Reporter ’s Lovia Gyarkye was also a fan, saying “its story is undeniable powerful” but notes it successes despite “sometimes shaky execution.”

Steve Pond of TheWrap said, “‘Woman of the Hour’ can be light on its feet, but it can also dig in and stomp down hard” while Benjamin Lee of the Guardian called it “a fascinating and frightening stranger-than-fiction tale” but also an “unusual choice for Kendrick’s directorial debut.”

Meanwhile, a more negative review came from Charle Bramesco of Little White Lies , who said, “Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, about a abused upstart actress and a serial killer in her midst, says all the right things, but too loud and too often.”

Here’s when you can stream “Woman of the Hour” on Netflix

At this point, you may be fully sold on “Woman of the Hour” (I most certainly am), and are eager to know exactly when you can start streaming this thriller on Netflix. The good news is that just this week the streamer has confirmed that “Woman of the Hour” will arrive on Netflix on Friday, October 18.

Based on the first trailer, and the early reviews following its film festival premiere, “Woman of the Hour” looks set to make a strong case to be included in our round-up of the best Netflix movies. Plus, it also may confirm Anna Kendrick as not just a top-tier performer but also a real whiz behind the camera. I can’t wait to see if it can live up to all this pre-release hype.

Sadly, we’ve still got a few more weeks of waiting before “Woman of the Hour” makes its Netflix debut, but in the meantime, here’s a rundown of everything new on Netflix this week, and also check out this comedy-action movie that’s cracked the top 10 list.