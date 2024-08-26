New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Aug 26-Sept 1)

The top new TV shows and movies on Netflix this week are headlined by a pair of Netflix originals.

First up is "Terminator Zero," which is by far the Netflix show I'm most excited about this week. This animated series is set in the "Terminator" universe and stars Timothy Olyphant as the voice of a Terminator. Consider me officially geeking out.

On the movie's front, "The Deliverance" is a supernatural thriller directed by Academy Award-nominated director Lee Daniels and starring eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. There's also a few documentaries arriving this week for those who prefer fact over fiction.

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. And for more picks check out this dark thriller on Netflix with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Untold: Sign Stealer'

"Untold" is a series of sports documentaries from Netflix — "Untold: The Murder of Air McNair" dropped on the streaming service only last week.

This installment, "Untold: Sign Stealer," focuses on Connor Stalions and his role in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. In 2023, the NCAA began an investigation into claims that a University of Michigan Wolverines football staffer was running a complex sign-stealing operation that violated NCAA rules. If the allegations were proven, it could label the Michigan program as cheaters and come with severe consequences.

Today, the investigation is still ongoing, with some — including Stalions — having already received punishment or lost their jobs. In "Untold," Stalions will address those allegations for the first time, despite the fact that it may bring further harm to the Michigan football program.

Watch on Netflix starting August 27

'Worst Ex Ever'

Plenty of us have had bad relationships, but hopefully nothing as bad as those laid out In "Worst Ex Ever." A spin-off of "Worst Roommate Ever," this Netflix docuseries investigates four true stories of truly horrific relationships. The episodes cover tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit, so consider this a trigger warning if you (understandably) find those things too upsetting to watch.

Produced by the acclaimed horror studio Blumhouse, this show uses a combination of testimonials, bodycam footage, and reenactments. If you're a fan of true crime or horror, "Worst Ex Ever" should definitely be on your watchlist.

Watch on Netflix starting August 28

'Kaos'

"Kaos" is a British Netflix original show starring Jeff Goldblum as the Greek God Zeus. For most people that'd be enough to sell you on the show, but just in case you're not convinced I'll give you a slightly more detailed synopsis.

Set in modern times, "Kaos" stars Goldblum as Zeus, an all-powerful yet wildly insecure god. After noticing a wrinkle on his forehead, Zeus starts to wonder if his reign is coming to an end. If it is, it could mean the end of the world. Paranoid, he begins to lash out at his fellow gods and three humans whose existence could bring about his downfall.

Watch on Netflix starting August 29

'Terminator Zero'

Set in the same universe and timeline as the original "Terminator" movie, "Terminator Zero" takes place in a future where the AI Skynet has taken over the world. To maintain its power, Skynet sends out robot assassins named Terminators to eliminate potential threats — in the past or present.

"Terminator Zero" doesn't take place in the U.S. though. Instead, this animated series is set in 1997 Japan before the events of Judgement Day and stars Timothy Olyphant as the murderous cybernetic assassin tasked with taking out scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland) before Lee can bring harm to Skynet. I am beyond excited for this show, and will definitely be watching it when it drops on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting August 29

'The Deliverance'

"The Deliverance" is based on the true story of the Ammons haunting case, where the Ammons family in Gary, Indiana alleged paranormal activity — including demonic possession — occurred in their house.

In this Lee Daniels movie, the story moves to Pennsylvania, and the Ammons family is replaced by Ebony (Andra Day), her mother Alberta (Glenn Close) and her three children Andre (Anthony B. Jenkins), Nate (Caleb McLaughlin) and Shante (Demi Singleton). Also starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique and Omar Epps, this Netflix original movie is loaded with acting talent, including multiple Oscar nominees.

Watch on Netflix starting August 30

Everything new on Netflix: Aug 26-Sept 1

AUGUST 27

"Untold: Sign Stealer" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary reveals how Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents' signs, became embroiled in a major cheating scandal.

AUGUST 28

"Untamed Royals" (MX) (Netflix film)

A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate.

"Worst Ex Ever" (Netflix documentary)

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

AUGUST 29

"Chastity High (JP) (Netflix series)

When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict “No Romance” rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.

"KAOS" (GB) (Netflix series)

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.

"Represent" season 2 (FR) (Netflix series)

Stéphane Blé's presidency is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs.

"TERMINATOR ZERO" (JP) (Netflix series)

A soldier from a post-apocalyptic future travels back to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unrelenting cyborg assassin.

AUGUST 30

"A-List to Playlist" (KR) (Netflix series)

With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!

"Breathless" (ES) (Netflix series)

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.

"The Deliverance" (Netflix film)

Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

"(Un)lucky Sisters" (AR) (Netflix film)

When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?

