5 best Netflix movies in March you haven't watched yet

By published

Don't skip these new-to-Netflix movies

Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / StudioCanal)

Netflix is always adding new movies and shows (both original and otherwise), and March has been no different.

That constant stream of content is a big plus for subscribers, but it can also make it difficult for every new release to find would-be fans.

Big-ticket releases like the Russos' maligned sci-fi adventure flick "The Electric State" regularly end up overshadowing other projects, meaning some quality stuff falls through the cracks.

With that in mind, we've looked back at every Netflix movie that's come to the streaming service this month and pulled together a list of recent arrivals worth watching.

'High-Rise'

HIGH-RISE - Official Trailer - Starring Tom Hiddleston - YouTube HIGH-RISE - Official Trailer - Starring Tom Hiddleston - YouTube
Watch On

Fellow Tom's Guide staffer Rory Mellon recently singled out Ben Wheatley's "High-Rise" as '"one of the most overlooked sci-fi movies of the past decade". Based on that recommendation, I gave it a shot, and I'm glad I did.

"High-Rise" is an adaptation of the J.G. Ballard novel of the same name and invites us inside a luxury, freshly built 1970s tower block.

Although the building looks beautiful, it is plagued with problems and is home to residents increasingly uninterested in the outside world. As those problems get worse, the building continues to descend into violence and chaos.

Led by an enigmatic Tom Hiddleston, this is a thought-provoking but fascinating dystopian vision, one I'd encourage others to check out, too.

Watch on Netflix

'Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta'

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

"Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta" is a Brazilian documentary that gives us an unprecedented look at the star's dual identity.

It offers us an intimate look at the life of Larissa de Macedo Machado, the woman behind the titular pop star.

The movie showcases her triumphs but also shows the challenges and issues that Larissa has faced, letting fans get to know more about the star out of the spotlight.

Watch on Netflix

'Little Siberia'

Little Siberia | Official Clip | Netflix - YouTube Little Siberia | Official Clip | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Dome Karukoski's "Little Siberia" is Netflix's first Finnish film production and takes us to a small Finnish town called Hurmevaara.

This charming town is rocked by a meteorite that crashes down to earth and smashes through the roof of a local's car. The mayor suggests it could be a valuable asset for the struggling town, and local pastor Joel (Eero Ritala) ends up guarding it before the space rock can be sent off for valuation.

The meteorite garners attention from amateur and career criminals, and while Joel's busy protecting it, he's also trying to unravel a deeper personal mystery. His wife Krista is pregnant, which would be wonderful news... except for the fact that Joel can't father children (a fact he's not told Krista yet).

Watch on Netflix

'Revelations'

Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

"Revelations" is a psychological thriller movie from "Hellbound" co-creators Yeon Sang-ho and Cho Gyu-seok.

Produced by Alfonso Cuarón, "Revelations" follows a pastor and detective who are each driven by their own beliefs and end up tangled by a missing persons case.

Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) believes he has received a divine calling to punish the culprit, whilst the detective assigned to the case, Lee Yeon-hui (Shin Hyun-been) pursues an investigation, whilst haunted by visions of her dead sister.

Watch on Netflix

'The Outrun'

THE OUTRUN | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube THE OUTRUN | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube
Watch On

Yes, it's not a Netflix original movie, but the streaming service just added this amazing, BAFTA-nominated adaptation of Amy Liptrot's bestselling memoir, and I'm more than happy to recommend it.

This moving drama is presented as a non-linear look at the life of Rona (Saoirse Ronan), a young woman fresh out of rehab for alcoholism. She swaps city life for a return to the remote Orkney Islands in Scotland, where she begins her recovery and comes to terms with her troubled past.

It's immersive, emotional viewing and anchored by a never-better central performance from the "Little Women" star.

Watch on Netflix

