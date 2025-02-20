Netflix’s new romantic comedy movie just got a first trailer — and it looks like the perfect comfort watch

Romance movies are the ultimate comfort watch whenever you need something heartwarming and fun, and “The Life List” looks like it has the perfect mix. When Netflix dropped the first look at this romantic comedy in January, I was instantly on board.

Now, we finally have the first trailer (which you can watch below), and I’m even more excited for its streaming debut on March 28, 2025. It stars the always-charming Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen, who I’m confident will make this a watchable rom-com. Plus, there’s a hint of a love triangle, with Sebastian De Souza stepping in to stir things up.

Since I’m a sucker for romance movies, especially ones with an interesting concept, “The Life List” is already on my Netflix must-watch list. True to its name, it follows a woman completing a life list she made when she was 13, leading to unexpected family secrets and, of course, a chance at love.

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer gives us a proper look at what to expect from this upcoming romantic comedy. We meet Alex Rose (Sofia Carson), who is surprised when a lawyer named Brad (Kyle Allen) tells her that to receive a new video recording of her late mother (Connie Britton), she must complete the items on her old life list. Alex had no idea her mother made inspirational videos before passing away, leaving her torn about whether to revisit a bucket list she wrote when she was 13.

But determined to keep her mother’s spirit alive and unlock every video, Alex sets out to complete the list. Her journey takes her to some unexpected places, including an open mic night at a comedy club and leading a classroom at a women’s shelter. But eventually, she goes back to where it all began: her childhood home.

Of course, since this is a romantic comedy, there’s more than just self-discovery at play. As Alex checks off her list, she seems to form a connection with Brad while also crossing paths with the charming Garrett (Sebastian de Souza).

Even though this kind of storyline is pretty predictable, I appreciate that the trailer doesn’t give away the whole movie. And with Carson in the lead, I’m confident “The Life List” could be a heartwarming and entertaining watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else do we know about ‘The Life List’?

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

“The Life List” is written and directed by Adam Brooks and is actually based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s book of the same name. It’s part romantic comedy, part family drama, and all about the journey of finding yourself when life gets challenging. Liza Chasin, known for projects like “The Lost City” and “Stillwater,” serves as the producer.

Allen, who plays one of the love interests, told Netflix Tudum: “When I got the script, I cried, and that’s always a good sign. The movie’s like, ‘I’m going to talk about life in direct accordance with death, and I’m going to walk people through it in a really beautiful and constructive way that leaves everyone happier and more fulfilled for what’s happened.’”

Judging by his comment alone, you can probably expect this movie to have a few emotional moments. Maybe not enough to make you sob (though I’m pretty emotional), but definitely enough to make it a heartwarming romantic comedy worth experiencing at least once.

Alongside the main cast are José Zúñiga, Jordi Mollà, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Federico Rodriguez, Marianne Rendón, Michael Rowland, Chelsea Frei, Luca Padovan, Rachel Zeiger-Haag, Maria Jung, and Donnetta Lavinia Grays.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer for this rom-com because you can stream “The Life List” on Netflix starting March 28. In the meantime, watch these comedies on Netflix to get your fix.