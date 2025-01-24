Netflix drops first look at its new romantic comedy — and it already sounds like a must-watch

Netflix is no stranger to dropping details about its original movies and shows just a month or two before they hit our screens. This time, the streaming service has teased its upcoming romantic comedy, “The Life List,” by dropping new photos and plot details. We also know it's set to debut on March 28, 2025.

While there is no trailer yet, Netflix Tudum has shared some first-look photos of “The Life List”, and honestly, this movie could be the perfect comfort watch. Directed by Adam Brooks, the story follows a young woman at a crossroads in her life who is determined to complete a life list she wrote as a teenager (hence the name). Add to that a cast featuring Sofia Carson from “Purple Hearts” and Kyle Allen from “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” stars of two of my favorite romance movies, and I am already counting down the days.

If you’ve been craving a new romantic comedy with some emotional drama, this is one Netflix movie you might want to keep an eye out for in 2025. Here’s everything to know about “The Life List” before it hits Netflix in just a few months.

What is ‘The Life List’ about?

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

When Alex Rose’s (Sofia Carson) mom, Elizabeth (Connie Britton), encourages her to tackle the bucket list she created as a kid, Alex goes on a heartfelt and humorous adventure. With the unexpected help of a lawyer (Kyle Allen), she dives into a journey that reveals hidden family truths, sparks romance, and helps her rediscover herself. Along the way, she leans on her supportive brothers and a lively group of friends.

The list leads Alex to explore all kinds of new experiences, from performing stand-up at a comedy club and teaching in a women’s shelter to attending a glamorous charity gala and playing basketball. Ultimately, her journey brings her full circle, right back to the home where it all began.

‘The Life List’ is a movie I’ll be watching this year

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli / Netflix)

It didn’t take much to convince me to add this romantic comedy to my watchlist. Netflix describes it as “both an emotional coming-of-age story and an irresistible romance with its authentic and layered characters and universal premise.”

Romantic comedies often follow a familiar formula, but as long as the characters feel real and fully developed, I’m all in. Sofia Carson, who has been making waves with recent hits like the holiday thriller “Carry-On” and the staple romantic drama “Purple Hearts,” is quickly becoming a Netflix favorite. And I’m confident she will bring her usual charm to “The Life List.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed who Alex’s love interest will actually be (seeing as we don't have a trailer and the book is slightly different), my best guess is Kyle Allen’s character, Brad. Allen might not be a well-known actor, but he’s already proven himself in solid movies like “A Haunting in Venice” and the emotional flick “The In Between.” So I have no doubt he’ll also bring plenty of heart to this romantic comedy.

Producer Liza Chasin apparently knew how impactful “The Life List” would be before the project was even finalized. She said to Tudum: “I called Adam [director] and said, ‘I’m telling you right now, I’m making this movie. I don’t know what the hurdles are going to be, but I love this movie.’ We were unstoppable because we all felt this was a deep, emotional, and relatable story — and we hope when people watch The Life List that they will feel the same way.”

Hopefully, it won’t be long before we get an official trailer, because “The Life List” looks like it could deliver some truly emotional and heartwarming moments. In the meantime, you can stream these comedies on Netflix or check out our guide to the best movies leaving the platform soon.

Stream “The Life List” on Netflix starting March 28, 2025.