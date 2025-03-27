Netflix’s most underrated comedy ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is back — and I couldn’t be happier
Michelle Buteau and her rom-com are both thriving in season 2
Michelle Buteau's Netflix comedy "Survival of the Thickest" returns for a second season today (March 27) — and I'm thrilled to see the peak of plus-size TV.
Every plus-size single woman’s experience is unique, but I’ve never related more to a TV show than I did HBO’s acclaimed gem “Somebody Somewhere” and Hulu’s one-season wonder “How to Die Alone."
Both recent heartfelt, hilarious comedies center on a lead character who’s profoundly stuck and still needs to learn that she’s worthy of taking up space and being heard; that new friends and potential lovers will stay even once they truly know her; and that she is capable of making choices about her life rather than accept whatever comes her way.
So often, a plus-size heroine’s story ends there. But "Survival of the Thickest" focuses on what happens after a woman finds her confidence, passion and fight. And for New York City fashion stylist Mavis (series creator Michelle Buteau), that’s riding a rollercoaster that continues to have its raucous highs and moving lows.
'Survival of the Thickest' season 2 sees Mavis getting her groove back in Italy
When we last saw Mavis, she summed up season 1's theme at the alternative prom she styled for local teens (and their equally fabulous adult allies) when she implored them to expect more for themselves and to keep their heads in the clouds.
“Because I think when we get older, we forget about that, and we think life should be a certain way,” she said. “But I hope your wildest fantasies become your truest reality. Because dreaming big, it makes life worth living.”
She then phoned her jilted Italian lover Luca (Marouane Zotti) and explained why she was briefly engaged to her cheating ex Jacque (Taylor Selé): She felt she had to settle for the sure thing in front of her, but now she realizes she’d rather take a chance on uncertainty with him and still believe in love.
Luca said he needed time to think, and he got about 15 seconds before Mavis knocked on his door in Rome.
Season 2 picks up with their steamy makeup-sex montage, which climaxes with the show’s signature dose of reality — something that also finds Mavis entertaining herself with gelato, a nude statue and a public drinking fountain and oversharing with a butcher at the market before meeting Luca’s disapproving sister.
As the trailer above reveals, “Mavis in Rome” doesn’t end the way she hopes. But it may not be the last we see of Luca ....
All Mavis does is thrive, thrive, thrive
Upon returning to New York, the action flashes forward a few months to find Mavis and her devoted besties, painter Khalil (Tone Bell) and badass boss bitch Marley (Tasha Smith), all single and ready to mingle.
Episode 2’s Afropunk Festival proves pivotal as the trio seizes an opportunity for Mavis to style rapper Anderson .Paak at an Afropunk festival, while Marley meets her match in a polished politician (Jerrie Johnson) and Khalil has an epiphany that sends him into therapy.
The latter is a storyline that is one of the season’s true highlights as the reformed ladies’ man works through his artistic block and his feelings for an art dealer (Tika Sumpter) who prefers to keep things professional.
By episode 4, Mavis has a new goal: to open her own boutique, catering to anyone who’s ever cried in a dressing room. She becomes business partners with Marley, an arrangement that gets fleetingly complicated. I’m all for any plot point that allows us to see just how far mediating Khalil and Marley have come as friends.)
Mavis turns 39 in episode 5, which, in addition to letting her loosen up her buttons with a stripper, reunites her with original client Natasha (Garcelle Beauvais). The ‘90s supermodel receives a Harper’s Bazaar Icon award on an evening that takes a slightly smaller twist than Mavis discovering she’d unknowingly styled Natasha for her ex’s funeral in Season 1.
And episode 6 has an even bigger jaw-dropper in store as Mavis styles an event for friend and "RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum Peppermint.
The final two episodes of the season pit Mavis against a fashion designer (RonReaco Lee) who claims to offer plus sizes but doesn’t really. The battle shows just how savvy and fearless she’s become.
The sartorial solution may not be to my taste, but what’s not up for debate is that, in the end, Mavis — and Buteau — triumphs.
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
After spending more than a decade as a reporter and writer at Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, Mandi served as an editor at Yahoo Entertainment and TV Guide Magazine. As a freelance writer, her work has appeared in The New York Times, TV Insider, Vulture, Thrillist, Billboard.com, ArchitecturalDigest.com, HBO.com, Yahoo.com, and now Tom’s Guide. She is an expert on Hallmark movies, Shark Week, and setting an alarm to watch the Olympics live.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
5 Netflix shows I wish I could erase from my memory just to relive them again