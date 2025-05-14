Netflix’s newest action thriller movie just got its first trailer — and it looks like a high-octane watch

Another adrenaline-pumping movie is making its way to Netflix soon, and the streaming service has just given us a taste of the action.

If “Havoc”, the streamer’s recent Tom Hardy-led action thriller, is up there as one of your favorite recent Netflix arrivals, then you might want to add the upcoming French thriller “K.O." to your watchlist.

That opinion’s based on the “K.O.” trailer that Netflix dropped yesterday (May 13), which gives us an idea of what to expect from Antoine Blossier’s upcoming action flick, which you can find below.

K.O. | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer begins by setting the stakes: our main man, ex-MMA fighter Bastien (Ciryl Gane), retired from the game three years ago, after he accidentally killed his opponent Enzo in the ring. Now, he’s got to come out of retirement for an entirely new mission: Enzo’s widow has tracked Bastien down to help find her missing son.

To do so, it looks like Bastien’s about to need to be in way over his head, even with the aid of his newfound ally, Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), a committed cop also out to find the missing boy.

Cue the action, as the trailer descends into snapshots of clashes in nightclubs, abandoned buildings, and out on the streets of France, a shot of a menacing, machete-wielding thug, and much more.

“K.O.” might not necessarily look like it’s breaking new ground for the genre, but it looks like it’ll satisfy anyone looking for a new high-octane watch. And if “K.O.” looks like your kind of movie, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s coming to Netflix soon.

The “K.O.” trailer ends with confirmation that the new movie will be streaming on Netflix from Friday, June 6.

What else do we know about ‘K.O.’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Laurent le Crabe/Netflix)

Netflix has already released a full synopsis for “K.O.” that gives us even more details about the streamer’s upcoming action flick.

It reads: “Bastien (Ciryl Gane) has lived as a recluse ever since he accidentally killed his opponent Enzo in an MMA fight three years ago. Enzo's widow tracks him down and asks for his help: Bastien is her only hope of rescuing Léo (Maleaume Paquin), her teenage son who has gone missing in the northern districts of Marseille. Bastien sets off looking for him. Along the way, he meets Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), a young cop who is prepared to do anything to bring down the new crime lords of Marseille. Léo is in grave danger and time is of the essence.”

In addition to Gane, Belaïdi and Paquin, “K.O.” also stars Faued Nabba, Anne Azoulay, Ibrahima Keita, Samuel Jouy, and Virgile Bramly, among others.

Need something to watch while you wait for “K.O.” to arrive? Check out our guide to the best Netflix action movies and overall round-up of the best movies on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations for your next movie night.