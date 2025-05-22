Netflix’s new action-thriller show just got another intense trailer — and it looks perfect for 'John Wick' fans

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for its upcoming Korean action-thriller “Mercy for None,” and it looks like the kind of gritty, revenge-fueled story that fans of “John Wick” will eat up.

Premiering June 6, 2025, this show marks So Ji-sub’s big return to action after over a decade away from the genre. He plays Ki-jun, a former gangster who went to extreme lengths, like “severing his own Achilles tendon,” to escape the criminal underworld.

But when his younger brother Ki-seok (Lee Jun-hyuk), now second-in-command in their old gang, dies under mysterious circumstances, Ki-jun has no choice but to dive back into that dangerous life he tried to leave behind.

Mercy For None | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer opens with Ki-jun standing over his brother’s casket, making it clear that this story is very personal. From that point on, we watch a man consumed by grief, gearing up for revenge with nothing left to lose. With a bloodied baseball bat in hand, Ki-jun engages in several fast-paced action scenes that had me cringing.

The rest of the trailer introduces a cast of powerful, dangerous players who seem ready to either help or stand in his way.

“Mercy for None” looks like it’s going to be a popular watch for anyone who loves a good mix of brutal action and drama. And not to mention it comes out on the same day as the “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina.”

If the trailer’s anything to go by, this one’s definitely earning a spot on my must-watch list next month.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What do we know about ‘Mercy for None’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Jung Jae-gu / Netflix)

Along with the new trailer and release date, Netflix also dropped a synopsis, which reads:

“The series follows Ki-jun, a former underworld figure who severed his own Achilles tendon to leave that life behind 11 years ago. When his brother Ki-seok, once the second-in-command of their organization, is found dead, Ki-jun returns to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death.”

“Mercy for None” is actually based on the popular webtoon “Plaza Wars,” written by Oh Se-hyung and illustrated by Kim Gyun-tae. For fans of the original digital comic, the Netflix live-action series offers a new way to experience the story, and it looks like it will stay true to the webtoon's dark and violent themes. The 90 seconds of footage was quick to prove that.

Starring alongside So Ji-sub is a stacked cast that includes Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, An Kil-kang, Tiger Lee, and Cho Han-cheul — plus special appearances from Cha Seung Won and Lee Jun-hyuk to round things out.

(Image credit: Jung Jae-gu / Netflix)

“Mercy for None” is one of those action-thrillers that Netflix just can’t seem to get enough of, and I’m sure viewers won’t complain considering most movies and shows in this genre crack the top 10 list at some point.

Dropping on June 6, this limited Korean series will have eight episodes to binge-watch — and like most of Netflix’s originals, they'll likely drop all at once.

The show is directed by Choi Sung-eun, who’s known for creating intense stories with morally complex characters, like in “Plaza.” Writer Yoo Ki-sung also worked on “The Devil Judge,” which was full of unexpected twists that kept you guessing. So with both of them on board, you can expect “Mercy for None” to be a genuinely intense watch, even if the revenge story feels familiar.

I’m definitely looking forward to “Mercy for None” especially since I really enjoyed “Karma,” another thriller adapted from a webtoon. Plus, anything that involves impressive fighting sequences has my attention, and I’m always up for a new binge-watch on Netflix.

Stream "Mercy for None" on Netflix starting June 6.