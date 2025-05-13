Netflix is about to lose one of the most intense dark thriller movies — don’t miss your last chance to stream

Netflix has confirmed that it will be removing “The Clovehitch Killer” this week, so if you haven’t watched (or even heard of it) yet, now is the time to stream this dark thriller before it leaves the streaming service.

“The Clovehitch Killer” is leaving Netflix on Thursday, May 15, meaning you don’t have long at all. I’ve watched plenty of thrillers, and most of them end up being pushed to the back of my mind, but this one in particular left me on edge for quite some time.

This slow-burn psychological thriller was released in 2018 and is inspired by real-life cases, which makes it all the more sinister. The story follows a teenage boy from a devout Christian family in a small town haunted by a string of unsolved murders. However, he accidentally stumbles upon disturbing clues that suggest his seemingly perfect father might be the killer.

If you’re a fan of dark thrillers that get under your skin and stay there, “The Clovehitch Killer” deserves a spot at the top of your watchlist. Here’s why you need to stream it on Netflix now.

What is ‘The Clovehitch Killer’ about?

The Clovehitch Killer - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Midnight - YouTube Watch On

Set in a small conservative town, the story follows Tyler Burnside (Charlie Plummer), a 16-year-old boy from a devout Christian family.

The town is haunted by the unsolved legacy of the “Clovehitch Killer,” a serial killer who murdered ten women and then suddenly vanished a decade ago.

Tyler stumbles across some disturbing images in his father's shed — photos that resemble the Clovehitch Killer’s M.O. This discovery sets Tyler on a dark and tense investigation.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As he digs deeper, with help from a local girl who is fascinated by the killer’s crimes, Tyler begins to piece together clues that suggest his father, Don Burnside (Dylan McDermott), may not be who he seems.

What follows is a psychological unraveling, as Tyler wrestles with his loyalty to his family and the terrifying possibility that his father is a monster hiding in plain sight.

Why you should stream ‘The Clovehitch Killer’ on Netflix

(Image credit: IFC Films / Collection Christophel / Alamy)

“The Clovehitch Killer” definitely sneaks up on you when you least expect it, and it’s a slow-burn worth getting through because the second part of the movie will embed itself in your mind.

It starts off almost too quiet, introducing a close-knit family in a small town, and the usual routine of church on Sundays. But most importantly we meet Tyler, who essentially becomes our anchor in this very disturbing story. The movie wants you to think you know what kind of story you’re getting, and then it starts to twist beneath your feet.

This thriller isn’t just about being creepy (though trust me, it is) but about feeling disturbingly real. At its core is a terrifying idea: that someone you love, someone you trust, might be hiding something monstrous.

(Image credit: IFC Films / Collection Christophel / Alamy)

I appreciate that director Duncan Skiles didn’t rush this movie for the sake of introducing “scares” early on, or crafting suspenseful sequences to keep viewers hooked. Rather, he lets the dread settle in during the first act, particularly when Tyler discovers the disturbing photos in his dad’s shed.

This moment happens after the movie has taken its time establishing the quiet, conservative setting and Tyler’s life as a typical, well-behaved teenager in a devout Christian family. The discovery is the first major turning point. Up until then, the tone is almost deceptively calm, but that moment plants the seed of suspicion that drives the rest of the story.

From there, the rest of the movie becomes a nerve-wracking descent into doubt and paranoia. Tyler starts noticing little things like odd behavior, strange habits, and pieces that don’t quite fit the image he’s always had of his father. It’s genuinely unsettling.

(Image credit: IFC Films / Collection Christophel / Alamy)

I think “The Clovehitch Killer” is especially effective because it taps into a very real kind of fear. We’ve all heard stories about the “normal” family man who turns out to be something else entirely. This thriller leans into that idea with a subtle approach. And honestly, when a movie focuses on the dark side of human nature (especially when it feels like it could happen) I usually find it way creepier than your average horror movie.

Of course, this thriller wouldn’t be nearly as gripping if it weren’t for Dylan McDermott, who you might know from “American Horror Story.” He plays the father with such a calm and friendly demeanor that it makes the possibility of what he’s hiding even more menacing. You want to believe he’s harmless, which makes the whole movie feel like walking a tightrope.

I’m not the only one who thinks “The Clovehitch Killer” is a worthy watch. It holds a solid rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences scoring it slightly lower at 66%. The site’s critics consensus reads: “The Clovehitch Killer patiently dials up the tension with a story that makes up for a lack of surprises with strong performances and a chilling wit.”

So, if you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, or you just like movies that stick with you, don’t miss this chance to stream “The Clovehitch Killer” on Netflix (reminder it leaves on May 15). You only have a couple more days to watch it. For more streaming recommendations, see what’s new on Netflix in May 2025.