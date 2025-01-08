Netflix’s new No.1 show is ‘WWE Raw’ — here's every major moment

Settling into my couch as Netflix's first-ever broadcast of WWE Raw began streaming, I couldn't help but marvel at the sight of Los Angeles' Intuit Dome — 18,000 fans packed to the rafters, phones raised to capture history in the making. Even through my TV screen, the electricity was undeniable.

We might be witnessing the dawn of wrestling's next golden age. Just as the "Attitude Era" of the late '90s captured lightning in a bottle through cable television, this Netflix deal could expose an entirely new generation to the unique blend of athletics and storytelling that makes professional wrestling something special.

And boy, did WWE throw everything but the kitchen sink at making this debut memorable — though perhaps that sink might have helped in places.

The Netflix era takes shape

(Image credit: Netflix)

The historic evening kicked off with a nostalgia-rich montage celebrating Raw's 31-year journey, before "The Game" Triple H, now WWE's creative head, welcomed viewers to this new chapter. The symbolism wasn't subtle, but it was effective — wrestling's past meeting its streaming future.

Triple H, ever the master of grand pronouncements, managed to make this feel less like a corporate handover and more like a torch-passing moment for the industry. For the uninitiated jumping into WWE for the first time, the show delivered star power in spades. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a thrilling appearance, not as the villainous "Final Boss" character (known as a "heel" in wrestling parlance) we've seen recently.

Instead, he played babyface Rocky (good guy), revisiting his iconic phrases and chants, with the crowd elatedly hanging onto every word. And, in a shocking turn of events, praised and then embraced former rival Cody Rhodes, in a moment that subverted fan expectations.

While a heartwarming display that gave us all the feels (perhaps due to his daughters sat at ringside), I also felt a twinge of anticipation. The heel version of The Rock is pure gold, and this friendly, crowd-pleasing version felt like sowing a turn-seed of epic proportions.

Storytelling at its finest

(Image credit: Netflix)

Roman Reigns "OTC" and Solo Sikoa settled their differences in Tribal Combat, with the ula fala and status as the undisputed Tribal Chief hanging in the balance. The Bloodline saga has been wrestling's most organically engaging storyline in years, blending the fictional world of wrestling with authentic Samoan culture and tradition.

In this match, the concept of family leadership carries profound real-world weight. In a moment thick with tension, The Rock strode to ringside after Reigns established his dominance over Sikoa. The Great One took the ula fala — a sacred Samoan symbol of leadership passed down through generations — from Paul Heyman and placed it around Reigns' neck.

The question hanging in the air wasn't just about who leads The Bloodline, but who truly sits at the head of the table in one of wrestling's most storied families.

(Image credit: Netflix)

John Cena's segment was also a stand-out, announcing 2025 as his final year competing. The 16-time world champion masterfully worked the crowd, hinting towards one last title run through a potential Royal Rumble victory. As always, Cena was on top form, cutting a perfect promo that displayed initial hesitation about his championship aspirations. This transformed into a lightbulb moment about the prospect of competing in the Royal Rumble, that had the crowd eating out of his hand.

In-ring action peaked with CM Punk versus Seth Rollins, a match where their real-life animosity added an extra layer of intensity to every move. Their genuine dislike for each other has created something special — a feud where the line between performance and reality is deliciously blurred.

This style of wrestling doesn't always connect with today's audience, but it was a masterclass for fans who appreciate wrestling's grittier roots.

The match's climax came when Rollins rebounded off the ropes and slumped onto Punk's shoulders, setting up a perfectly executed Go To Sleep for the win. What made this contest particularly interesting was its throwback feel. This style of wrestling doesn't always connect with today's audience, but it was a masterclass for fans who appreciate wrestling's grittier roots. Although the match lived up to the hype, ending it on Raw feels like leaving a story half-told.

When old meets new

(Image credit: Netflix)

The show brought some incredible production flourishes, none more electrifying than Travis Scott's involvement. His unreleased "4×4" track debuting as Raw's new theme song was an instant hit, perfectly capturing the show's energy.

But the real magic happened when Scott escorted Jey Uso to the ring — the Intuit Dome nearly exploded as Scott, championship belt proudly slung over his shoulder and fully embracing his role, escorted Uso to the ring. Jey emerged in his hot pink "YEET" attire while Scott hyped up the crowd. The whole entrance felt larger than life, exactly the kind of cross-cultural moment that makes wrestling special.

The energy carried through to Uso's match against Drew McIntyre, where Jey proved why he's become one of WWE's most compelling singles competitors. Uso managed to outwit "The Scottish Warrior" in an epic showdown that had me on the edge of my seat. The victory felt earned, showcasing just how far Jey's come since breaking away from The Bloodline.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Women's World Championship match delivered, with Rhea Ripley proving why she's the dominant force in women's wrestling by defeating Liv Morgan.

After the match, "Mami" even took time to put an exclamation point on her night by hitting her signature Riptide finisher on former ally "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, leaving him crumpled in the ring.

What should have been Ripley's moment to shine was overshadowed by The Undertaker's appearance. Instead of hearing the bone-chilling gong that makes every wrestling fan's hair stand on end, we got the American Badass version of Taker, rumbling around the ring on his motorcycle. Don't get me wrong, "Biker Taker" has its place in wrestling history — but this moment was crying out for the Deadman.

While Ripley's dominant victory wasn't overshadowed per se, Taker's appearance felt lacklustre and shoehorned into the segment. Still, on a night meant to bridge wrestling's past and future, I get it.

The most telling moment came when Hulk Hogan appeared to promote his Real American Beer brand, only to be met with resounding boos — a stark reminder that today's wrestling audience demands more than just nostalgia acts and commercial plugs.

The road ahead

(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite some growing pains, the potential here is undeniable. With Netflix's global reach and WWE's proven ability to create compelling characters and storylines, we could be entering professional wrestling's most accessible and potentially most influential era yet. The ring may have moved from broadcast TV to streaming, but the magic of WWE — when it hits right — remains as potent as ever.

The success of this new partnership won't be measured by one night alone. Just as other eras took time to find its footing, this new chapter will need space to develop its own identity. The audio mixing needs work, the ad placement could use refinement, and someone needs to have a serious conversation about pacing.

With more eyes on the product than ever before and the technical capabilities to reach viewers worldwide instantly, WWE on Netflix could very well usher in professional wrestling's next revolutionary period. The ropes are still the same, but the ring just got a whole lot bigger — let's just hope they figure out how to properly mic it.