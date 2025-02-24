Netflix's intense new psychological thriller movie just got its first trailer — and it’s already on my must-watch list

In the mood for a new dark thriller this spring? You'll want to pay attention to Netflix in March. That's based on the intriguing first teaser trailer that the streaming service just dropped today for its upcoming movie, "Revelations".

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan", "Jung_E") and penned by "Hellbound" screenwriter Choi Gyu-seok, "Revelations" is a psychological study of a pastor and a detective, two people who, driven by their own beliefs, tackle a missing persons case in very different ways.

Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) comes to believe that he's received a divine calling to punish the culprit, whilst Detective Lee Yeon-hui (Shin Hyun-been) who is assigned to the case continues to be haunted by visions of her dead sister.

This first teaser (embedded below) tees up the case itself and gives us an early look at how Min-chan's divine revelation arrives after an encounter with the guilty party, Kwon Yang-rae (Shin Min-jae), fresh out of prison.

Revelations | Official Teaser | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

From there, this teaser trailer is an exercise in escalating tension. Cue brief glimpses at chase scenes, violent action, and the promise that this twisted tale will spin off course, and "Revelations" sure looks like it's going to demand a spot on your watchlist.

Intrigued? You can look forward to streaming Yang Seon-ho's latest movie soon, as "Revelations" will be streaming on Netflix from Friday, March 21. And yes, that does mean "Revelations" is just one of many notable new releases coming to the streamer next month.

Don't forget Netflix is also bringing us a sci-fi adventure with Millie Bobby Brown — "The Electric State" — and "The Residence", a new murder-mystery series from Shondaland, the production company behind "Bridgerton."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else do we know about 'Revelations' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Revelations" is based on a 2022 comic of the same name, and has been adapted by Yeon and writer Choi Gyu-seok, who bills it as "a fascinating story". Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma") has joined the movie as an executive producer.

Speaking with Tudum, Yeon Sang-ho spoke about what drove them to make "Revelations." "Many of the live-action films I've worked on deal with surreal themes in fantasy worlds," Yeon said. "But this time, I rule out fantasy elements as much as possible. I wanted to depict psychological elements that can be found in reality, such as illusions, delusions, and traumas."

And, talking about their lead star, Yeon said: "Ryu Jun-yeol is an actor with exceptional acting skills. After working with him for this film, I got the feeling that this skill is based not on intuitive methodology but on a deep understanding of the work. And he’s an artist who, to perfect his understanding of his character, asks an infinite number of questions to himself and to the creators.”

Need something new to stream while you wait for "Revelations" to drop next month? Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations that are perfect for your next movie night.