Netflix just dropped the full trailer for its new murder mystery series — and it's now one of my most anticipated shows of 2025

Netflix is already home to one of my most anticipated movies of the year — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — because I love a twisty murder mystery, and Rian Johnson's recent crop of whodunnits have been delights of the genre.

So when Netflix dropped the first teaser for its new murder mystery series, "The Residence", and we all saw that it had a similar vibe, it was on my radar immediately.

The streaming service has just now dropped a full trailer (which you can watch below), and, frankly, I couldn't be more ready for "The Residence" to arrive even if I tried.

Plus, when you consider this is the newest project from Shondaland — who's had a hand in some binge-worthy Netflix faves like "Bridgerton" and "Inventing Anna" — I can't help but feel this salacious White House whodunnit is going to be this spring's latest must-watch.

Beginning with the murder at hand, that of White House chief usher, A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), "The Residence" quickly pivots into giving us a taste of capable detective, Cordelia Cupp's (Uzo Aduba) as she gets to grip with this high-stakes case.

Then, we're bouncing from potential suspects, learning that a lot of people in this House had issues with Wynter. There's an awful lot of suspects, and an awful lot of rooms to look through, so it's a good thing we've got such a top detective on the case, even if they're a bit on the eccentric side.

Throw in glimpses at what are no doubt very dramatic reveals — judging by all those shocked faces — a little taste of the show's dry humor, and a celebrity cameo from Kylie Minogue, and it's looking like there's an awful lot to love about "The Residence."

When can you stream 'The Residence' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

If you're as excited as I am, you can look forward to streaming "The Residence" on Netflix from Friday, March 20.

Need something new to watch to tide you over until the show's release? Be sure to check out our guide to the best mystery shows on Netflix or our overall roundup of the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations in the meantime.