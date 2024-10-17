‘Avengers’ directors just teased their new Netflix sci-fi movie with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobbie Brown — watch the first ‘The Electric State’ trailer now

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for the Russo Brothers' (yes, the "Avengers: Endgame" duo) next movie, "The Electric State." While it is free of the trappings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this shows the pair are still very much interested in big-screen spectacle, even in the streaming world.

While the Russos' previous effort, the forgettable Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-led action flick "The Gray Man" wasn't exactly a stone-cold hit, they're taking us on another big sci-fi adventure with a star-studded cast, and we finally have a taste of what's to come.

Set to Oasis' famous song "Champagne Supernova," the first "The Electric State" trailer sees Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) setting up an epic adventure to find her brother across a very different version of the American Midwest (one reeling from a robotic uprising) alongside smuggler, Keats (Chris Pratt). With that established, we're treated to a montage of other stars, snapshots of dialogue... and a few brief glimpses at some robotic carnage. Check it out below:

Like what you saw? Well, we don't have too long to wait for "The Electric State", as the teaser ends with confirmation that the Russos' sci-fi adventure will be streaming on Netflix from Friday, March 14, 2024.

Because we're getting a trailer six months out from release (and reports claim the movie had an eye-watering $320 million budget), I suspect that we'll be seeing a lot more "The Electric State" promotional material before long.

What else do we know about 'The Electric State'?

Netflix has already released a full synopsis for the new adventure, meaning we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the new movie. It reads: "The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of "Avengers: Endgame" set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s.

"Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things", "Enola Holmes", "Damsel") stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead.

"Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy", "Jurassic World"), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected."

In addition to the stars I mentioned above, we also know that Ke Huy Wuan, Giancarlo Esposito, Woody Norman, and Stanley Tucci are part of 'The Electric State' cast (you might have spotted several of them in the trailer). In addition, the voice cast includes Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Billy Bob Thornton, Alan Tudyk, Woody Harrelson, and Jason Alexander.

If you were wondering how long it's taken for "The Electric State" to make it to our screens, it's worth noting that the Russos have been working on "The Electric State" for some time; they first snapped up the rights to Simon Stålenhag's novel of the same name back in 2017 (h/t Deadline).

