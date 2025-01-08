Netflix's top 10 has three shows worth watching — and one's a must-watch mystery thriller

Anyone who's scrolled through Netflix for even a couple of minutes will know that the streaming service is home to a mountain of content. While a huge library of movies and shows is an obvious bonus, it can also make choosing your next watch a big decision.

If you turn to Netflix's top 10 chart for help, there's no guarantee that what's trending on the platform is going to be worth watching... which is precisely why we regularly highlight three of the best shows that you shouldn't miss from that very same list.

Right now, the best three shows to stream are the latest Harlan Coben mystery thriller, the return of one of the streamer's most popular shows, and the first broadcast from the new WWE deal. For even more picks,

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 shows list as of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at 9.30 a.m. ET.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Missing You'

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation proved to be yet another highly bingeable twisting crime thriller, one which has remained a popular Netflix watch since it arrived on January 1.

This latest five-part mystery revolves around Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who comes across her missing fiance on a dating app over a decade after Josh (Ashley Walters) originally disappeared, a discovery that sees her returning to the mystery surrounding her father's murder.

Watch on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Squid Game'

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While it has slipped from the top of the list, it's no surprise to see "Squid Game" season 2 is still in the Netflix charts; after all, the popular Korean Netflix drama rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot upon its release last month.

The long-awaited second season sees season 1 victor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) re-entering the games with a brand new goal; put a stop to this horrifying competition, once and for all. Will he succeed or even survive the new trials that lie ahead?

Watch on Netflix

'WWE Raw'

A new WWE era arrived in style with the very first Monday Night Raw streaming live on Netflix on Jan. 6, and that broadcast has stayed near the top of the Netflix charts ever since. The first episode saw CM Punk clashing with Seth Rollins, a bout between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, plus appearances from John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

Watch on Netflix

Full Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action" "Squid Game" "Missing You" "WWE Raw" "Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy" "The Breakthrough" "Virgin River" "Selling the City" "Younger" "No Good Deed"