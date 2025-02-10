Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

On the hunt for your next Netflix show? We've got some suggestions on what to stream next.

Every week, Netflix adds fresh movies and TV shows to its already impressive content library, making an already difficult choice — deciding what to watch on the streaming service next — even harder.

You can always turn to the Netflix Top 10 for some help cutting through the noise, but you can't always guarantee the most popular shows are always worth watching. That's exactly where we come in.

We keep a close eye on the Netflix charts and highlight three shows that are definitely worth watching. Right now, those shows are a new drama based on a shocking real-life story, "The Night Agent" season 2, and a chilling sci-fi miniseries.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 8.30 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Apple Cider Vinegar'

"Apple Cider Vinegar" is a very binge-able new Australian crime drama based on a shocking true story. In other words, it's practically designed to be a big hit on the streamer. You only need to look back at the success of "Inventing Anna" for proof.

The series is based on disgraced wellness influencer, Belle Gibson (played here by Kaitlyn Dever"). The series takes us back to the early days of social media, and charts Belle's story. She built an influencer empire based on a fabricated story about besting brain cancer through clean eating and alternative remedies).

The show also tracks the path of three other women, all of whom have some sort of connection to Belle.

Watch on Netflix now

'Cassandra'

"Cassandra" is a creepy, six-episode German-language sci-fi Netflix series that's proven a popular new addition to the streaming service.

The show sees a family tangle with a retro AI assistant that reawakens when they move into the oldest smart home in the country, decades after the original owner passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Cassandra, as it turns out, is determined never to be alone again, and exhibits increasingly sinister behavior as the ever-present assistant grows more attached to her new family.

Watch on Netflix now

'The Night Agent'

Netflix sent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) out on another mission last month when "The Night Agent" season 2 arrived. This second helping was a welcome return, as the show's remained near the top of the Netflix charts ever since.

If you're not caught up just yet, "The Night Agent" season 2 picks up nearly a year after Peter's previous mission. He's since been offered the opportunity to become a Night Agent himself... but his work in this top-secret organization sees him grappling with plenty of new dangers and deadly obstacles.

If you're looking for a high-stakes action show, this is the one to stream.

Watch on Netflix

Full Netflix top 10 list

"Sweet Magnolias" "The Åre Murders" "Apple Cider Vinegar" "Cassandra" "The Night Agent" "The Recruit" "American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson" "Prison Cell 211" "Wrong Side of the Tracks" "Alone Australia"