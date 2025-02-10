Netflix just got one of the most unique biopics I’ve ever seen — and it’s already crashed the top 10

Most biographical movies follow a pretty predictable formula which can make the subgenre feel just a little bit stale. However, if you’re looking for a biopic that offers something fresh, and opts to take a more original path to explore its subject matter, in steps 2021’s “Spencer.”

This drama sees Princess Diana of Wales, a hugely popular member of the British royal family, suffer from an existential crisis while spending Christmas at the swanky Sandringham House in Norfolk. But this isn’t necessarily one for viewers of “The Crown" as director Pablo Larraín attempts to bring you into Diana’s headspace in interesting, but potentially alienating, ways. The movie was recently added to Netflix in the U.S. and is already causing quite a stir.

Just a few days after its Netflix release, and the flick has claimed a spot in the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched movies list. As of writing, it ranks at No. 9, but it could be set to climb higher over the coming days. So, if you’re intrigued, but not quite sold, on “Spencer,” here’s everything you need to know about this unique and absorbing biographical drama.

What is ‘Spencer’ about?

Christmas Eve 1991, Diana Spencer, now Diana Princess of Wales (Kristen Stewart), travels to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside to spend the holidays with her two young children, William and Harry, and be reunited with her husband, Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). However, this will not be a loving reunion between husband and wife.

As rumors of Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles fester, and their rocky marriage increasingly appears heads for a thorny divorce, Diana considers abandoning her position within the royal family entirely. Struggling to deal with the pressure and expectations put on her, and feeling increasingly trapped in the stuffy institution, she yearns for her freedom.

Alongside Kristen Stewart as Diana, "Spencer" also features a wealth of British talent including Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins and Amy Manson.

‘Spencer’ offers a fascinating perspective on an iconic figure

“Spencer” is part biographical drama, part gripping psychological drama. While some real events are depicted, director Pablo Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight also seek to examine Diana’s increasingly fragile mental state at the time. This is done in numerous ways from fantasy sequences (including a highly memorable one involving a pearl necklace and a bowl of soup) to a subplot that sees Diana grow fascinated by the story of Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VII, who was eventually executed for treason.

The movie’s exploration of Diana’s increasingly erratic headspace makes “Spencer” feel unique among the numerous historical biopics out there. And the flick also does an excellent job of not casting judgment on its lead character, or making her seem irrational. Based on the snippets presented here, it’s a wonder that anybody could exist within such a pressure cooker as the royal family. The weight of traditions and expectations appears heavy.

In a movie such as this one, success rests almost entirely on the performance of the lead actor. Fortunately, in Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” has a verifiable star. Stewart, too often unfairly maligned for her work in the “Twilight” franchise, was deservedly nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her performance as Diana, and she is the movie’s clear focal point.

Complete with a note-perfect posh British accent, Stewart transforms into Diana and has even been praised by the late royals’ former bodyguard who claimed the American actress “managed to perfect her mannerisms.”

Director Pablo Larraín also deserves great credit for setting a rather unique tone throughout “Spencer.” The movie oscillates between warm shots of swanky estate interiors, and cold looks of the outside ground, which feels entirely intentional, and part of the movie’s larger metaphor to describe Diana’s conflicted and unsettled psyche. And frankly, anybody who enjoys the pomp and pageantry of the British royals will appreciate the production design.

As “Spencer” builds towards its ending, things get increasingly intense and even more surreal but also more hopeful. So much of “Spencer” focuses on a lead character in a horrible place (both physically and mentally), that it can feel a little uncomfortable watching somebody endure such misery but the final few moments are more optimistic, and bring “Spencer” to a conclusion that feels satisfying and provided a much-need hint of optimism.

Stream ‘Spencer’ on Netflix now

“Spencer” scored well with critics upon release. It holds an impressive 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, enough for a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval. However, its audience score is quite a bit lower at just 52% (Which the review aggregate site classifies as a “Rotten” rating). I suspect this is largely because of the movie’s dream/fantasy elements, and its less conventional, approach to biopic storytelling. So, just be aware before watching this isn’t your traditional cookie-cutter recount of a famous person's life, “Spencer” has some teeth.

If you’re willing to embrace, and appreciate, “Spencer’s” unique approach to exploring Princess Diana’s difficult Christmas in 1991, you’ll be treated to one of the most well-crafted biopics of the 21st century. When you factor in Stewart’s awards-caliber performance and the excellent direction from Larraín (and cinematography by Claire Mathon), it’s no wonder “Spencer” has developed a cult reputation.

If you’re not sold on a biopic that dabbles in the surreal and is more concerned with exploring its lead’s headspace than a straightforward recount of their life, you might want to check out our roundup of everything new on Netflix in February 2025 for some alternatives.

