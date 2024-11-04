Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

If you're wondering what's in the Netflix Top 10 chart, I'd wager you're struggling to decide what to watch next.

While Netflix's massive, ever-changing content library is obviously a big benefit (it's one of the reasons we still rate the streaming giant pretty highly among the best streaming services), it can also lead to serious Netflix choice paralysis. Seriously, how do you decide what to add to your watchlist, and what to avoid?

Even if you turn to the Netflix Top 10 for guidance, you can't always guarantee that what's trending on Netflix is always worth watching. That's precisely why we keep a close eye on the Top 10; so we can highlight just a handful of great shows for you to watch. Right now, that's the second season of a hit Netflix political thriller, an Australian family drama set in the Outback, and the third chapter of a popular Netflix legal drama.

Not sold on any of those picks? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best shows on Netflix and our round-up of everything new on Netflix in November 2024 for more help finding your next Netflix watch.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 shows list as of 8.30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 4, 2024.

'The Diplomat'

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's explosive political thriller is back for another sharp (yet slightly shorter) second season, and it has shot straight to the No. 1 spot on Netflix mere days after release.

"The Diplomat" revolves around U.S. ambassador to the U.K., Kate Wyler (Keri Russell). Having become embroiled in a huge political conspiracy in season 1, the new chapter picks up with Kate having learned some critical info about the initial attack on HMS Courageous, and continuing to chase the truth about the entire scandal, with her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell) seemingly the only ally she can absolutely trust. And if navigating this political minefield and managing her relationships (political and personal) wasn't already challenging enough, a new obstacle has arrived, in the form of VP, Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "The Diplomat" on Netflix now

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back for another case. While it's no longer the no. 1 show, "The Lincoln Lawyer" is clearly keeping fans hooked, as the show's managed to keep hold of a spot in the Netflix chart.

The series revolves around Haller, an "iconoclastic idealist" legal expert who runs his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Continental and tackles cases from across Los Angeles. The third season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Gods of Guilt" and sees Haller defending the person accused of murdering a former client.

Watch "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix now

'Territory'

Territory | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Australian family drama "Territory" has continued to hold onto a spot within the Netflix Top 10 list. This new, soapy Western series has drawn numerous comparisons to Tyler Sheridan's "Yellowstone", and it's easy to see why: both are gripping family dramas intercut with beautiful shots of the great outdoors. Chances are, if you love the latter show, this might be worth checking out.

"Territory" takes us down to the world's largest cattle station, Marianne Station, out in the Northern Territory. The Lawson family has controlled the land for generations, but a death in the family leaves them without a clear successor in line... which threatens to tear them apart. That's not the only problem, either, as rival factions sense the trouble and start closing in on Marianne Station, hoping to lay claim to the land for themselves.

Watch "Territory" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"The Diplomat" "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" "The Manhattan Alien Abduction" "This is the Zodiac Speaking" "The Lincoln Lawyer" "Territory" "Nobody Wants This" "Gossip Girl" "Demon Slayer" "Outer Banks"