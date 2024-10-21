Hit Netflix legal drama is back for season 3 — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's own legal eagle Mickey Haller has raced into the Netflix Top 10 shows list.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3 finally hit one of the best streaming services on Thursday, October 17, bringing us 10 new episodes of moreish courtroom drama.

Within just a couple of days of the show's debut, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has laid claim to the No. 1 spot on the platform (as of the time of writing), shoving the likes of Erin Foster's binge-able romcom "Nobody Wants This" aside.

Clearly, those who have tuned in are enjoying Haller's latest case, as the series has earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, to boot. If you're looking for a slick legal drama, now's the time to tune in.

Trying to decide whether "The Lincoln Lawyer" deserves a spot on your Netflix watchlist? Here's a little bit more info about the new season, plus a quick breakdown of what the first few critics have had to say about "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3.

What is 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 3 about?

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is a legal drama that revolves around Mickey Haller. Described as "an iconoclastic idealist", Haller operates his practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Continental, tackling cases big and small from across Los Angeles.

The third season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Gods of Guilt". As you'll see in the trailer above, this third season sees Mickey Haller embroiled in a personal murder case: he's hired to defend the man accused of killing his former client, Gloria Days (Fiona Rene).

What are critics saying about 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 3?

(Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

At the time of writing, "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3 holds a perfect 100% critics' score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that critics are impressed with what they've seen.

To be clear, that score is only derived from a total of 6 listed reviews, which is hardly the biggest sample size, but the viewers' score of 92% isn't far behind and suggests that "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3 is another slice of courtroom drama worth watching. Here's a brief sample of what critics have said.

Reviewing the series for Screen Rant, Nick Bythrow gave "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3 an 8/10 score and said it "feels like the best season of the Netflix original so far", praising, in particular, its "tightly focused plot" and compelling performances.

FandomWire's Ricky Valero was similarly impressed. He also rated the season 8/10 and said that "The Lincoln Lawyer" writers had "found the best parts of Michael Connelly's books and [...] develop[ed] a courtroom drama worthy of binging".

Collider writer Erick Massoto wasn't quite as hot on season 3, though. While he summed the season up as "an entertaining, compelling watch" and rated it 6/10, Massoto claimed this third chapter "fumbles most of its storylines", arguing that a deeper exploration of characters other than Haller himself "would certainly elevate the show to a must-watch status".

Not sure whether "The Lincoln Lawyer" is the right Netflix show for you, but still on the hunt for a new watch? Be sure to check out Tom's Guide's list of the best Netflix shows for plenty more streaming recommendations. And if you've already binged season 3, check out our round-up of the best shows like "The Lincoln Lawyer" to find your next legal drama.