Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

We're in the dog days of summer now, and Netflix is heating up with plenty of great movies to watch. Whenever I'm not sure what to watch next, I make a beeline for the top 10 most-watched movies list. Sure, they aren't all guaranteed to be winners, but it's a good way to cut through the noise quickly.

We've separated the wheat from the chaff and narrowed down the three best movies to watch in the Netflix top-10 list. This list includes a beloved reboot of an '80s action series starring Eddie Murphy, a heartwarming sports drama about overcoming the odds, and a '90s children's movie that's packed with nostalgia and delight.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on July 13. If you're looking for even more recommendations on what to watch across the best streaming services, check out everything new on Netflix this month.

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For the second weekend in a row, this reboot of a beloved '80s action-comedy franchise is the most-watched movie on Netflix. In "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," Eddie Murphy is back for another spin as one of his fan-favorite comedic characters: the wise-cracking Detective Axel Foley.

This time around, he returns to Los Angeles to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Taylour Paige), now a criminal defense attorney in Beverly Hills. Forced to partner up with her ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to crack a case, the three find themselves on the trail of a major conspiracy and need to recruit some old pals to get to the bottom of it. With Murphy's signature wit, this movie combines thrilling action with comedy and features new characters alongside some familiar faces like Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton). And given its 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is shaping up to be one of the rare long-awaited reboots done right.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Long Game' (2023)

THE LONG GAME - Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

With the summer Olympics just around the corner, why not check out one of the best sports dramas so far this year? Set in the '50s, this little-known-yet-remarkable true story about a group of Mexican-American youth who started their own golf team in the border town of Del Rio, Texas, after being banned from an all-white country club. While “The Long Game" wasn't an instant summer blockbuster in theaters, it was warmly received by critics and audiences alike, with the latter giving it a rare 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've never held a golf club before, don't worry: You don’t need to be a fan to enjoy this underdog story. Despite lacking professional training and quality equipment, the team goes on to win a Texas state high school golf championship against all odds. Described as “‘Field of Dreams’ set in the world of Golf,” this feel-good sports movie seems like a real hole-in-one hit.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Matilda' (1996)

Matilda (1996) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

"Matilda" was one of my favorite movies growing up, and it seems I'm not alone in that given it's one of the handful of kids' movies on Netflix that's crashed the top 10. Based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, Mara Wilson stars as the eponymous young girl, a precocious bookworm who struggles to connect with her crude, distant parents (Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman).

When she's finally old enough to attend school, she immediately bonds with her kind and caring teacher Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz). However, when Matilda realizes she has telekinetic powers, she begins to defend her friends from the cruel school principal Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris) and fight back against the adults in her life who have failed her.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix Top 10 Movies Right Now

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (2024) "The Long Game" (2023) "Vanished Into the Night" (2023) "Minions" (2015) "A Family Affair" (2023) "Shrek (2001) "Matilda" (1996) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) "The Little Rascals" (1994) "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2" (2013)