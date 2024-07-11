Netflix just ended this action-packed historical drama — stream the final season now

The axe has fallen on another Netflix show, as the final season of "Vikings" spinoff "Vikings: Valhalla" is now available to stream (as of July 11).

Set more than 100 years on from the original History Channel and Prime Video series, the fictionalized historical drama is set during the 11th Century and revolves around three key figures: famous navigator, Leif Erikkson (Sam Corlett), his 'strong-willed' sister, Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and prince of Norway, Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The series follows their journeys and exploits across the globe, packing in tons of political intrigue and plenty of action along the way.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís", co-creator Jeb Stuart told Tudum ahead of the show's release. "I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that."

Whether you missed the (long)boat and are coming to the show for the first time, or you've been watching "Vikings: Valhalla" from the beginning, the series is now available to binge in full on Netflix.

In an era where Netflix frequently brings shows to an end in their prime, it's refreshing to see that this was a planned three-season arc. We'll say goodbye to Leif, Freydís and Harald where Stuart and the "Vikings: Valhalla" team intended us to leave them, after facing a new round of fresh challenges.

What is "Vikings: Valhalla" season 3 about?

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

The show's final season takes place after a seven-year time jump, and charts the next leg in each of their stories as they move towards their goals, and towards the end of the Viking era as a whole.

Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla" season 3 synopsis reads: "Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny."

Vikings: Valhalla | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do the critics say about 'Vikings: Valhalla'?

Now the show's come to a close, you might be tempted to binge every episode of "Vikings: Valhalla". If you're trying to decide whether the show's right for you, here's what critics have said in early reactions to the first season.

If you typically look to Rotten Tomatoes to get a general idea of what shows are worth watching, you'll see that, at the time of writing, "Vikings: Valhalla" season 3 does not yet have a critics' rating or consensus. However, the show averages a 95% rating across its first two seasons, indicating a lot of praise from those who've checked it out thus far.

Even though the review aggregator has not pulled together a score just yet, early critical reactions to the show as it lands are pretty positive. Collider's Arezou Amin rated the series 8/10, saying that Leif, Freydis, and Harald's stories were 'beautifully told from start to finish', praising the show for being 'at turns surprising, tense, romantic, and tender', and admitting they were sorry to see it go.

Writing for TheWrap, Bob Strauss criticized the series for playing around with real history — or as he put it, the "Vikings" spinoff 'tortures actual timelines like a zealous Christian convert would an obstinate pagan' — but nevertheless called the show 'reliably rousing', praising the series' eventful, pacy plot and brutal action.

Finally, Screen Rant writer Felipe Rangel, in particular, pointed to Harald's story as featuring both 'the best action sequences of the seasons and some of its best character work', concluding by saying the main trio 'meet their destinies to great effect' in this final chapter.

Still not sure "Vikings: Valhalla" is right for you? Be sure to check out our guide to the very best Netflix shows you can stream right now for more must-watch recommendations. Historical drama fans have another series to look forward to very soon, as Peacock is due to welcome a ten-part Roman gladiatorial drama very soon. Get a taste of the action in the "Those About To Die" trailer before it drops on July 18.