Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Netflix has seen a flood of new releases this month, which always shakes up the top 10 ranking of the most-watched movies. But figuring out what to watch can be a tall order with so much on offer across the best streaming services.

Granted, not every movie that makes the ranking is worth your time, which is why we've rounded up the top three must-watch movies in Netflix's top 10 list. This list includes a harrowing sea adventure starring Chris Hemsworth, a supernatural horror flick packed with twists and turns, and a high-octane French action thriller that'll keep you on the edge of your seat.

So let's dive into our top picks from the Netflix top 10. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix in January.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies chart as of 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘In the Heart of the Sea’

An underrated gem, “In the Heart of the Sea” has held strong in Netflix's top 10 since debuting on the streamer earlier this month, even if this action-packed adventure no longer claims the No. 1 spot. Don't be turned off by its 42% Rotten Tomatoes score; while not a perfect movie by any stretch, it boasts some truly stunning cinematography and a gripping story that'll keep you glued to the screen.

“In the Heart of the Sea” recounts the harrowing journey of a New England whaling ship sunk by a giant whale in 1820, an experience that later inspired Herman Melville's seminal novel "Moby-Dick." Led by Captain George Pollard Jr. (Benjamin Walker) and first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), the crew sets sail from Nantucket on a routine expedition that takes a catastrophic turn when a massive, vengeful sperm whale targets their ship. Left stranded thousands of miles from land, the crew faces starvation, dehydration, and psychological torment, pushing them to make some drastic decisions to survive.

Watch it on Netflix

‘The Watchers'

While not technically an M. Night Shyamalan movie, fans will recognize a lot of his tricks in his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut "The Watchers." Dakota Fanning stars as Mina, an American immigrant who becomes stranded in a dense forest in Galway, Ireland, that's not charted on any map.

She eventually stumbles upon an old woman who leads her into a bunker, where she's horrified to discover she is trapped alongside three strangers as mysterious creatures called the Watchers stalk the woods. Every evening, the Watchers observe their captives through a mirrored window of the bunker, and anyone who's not inside by nightfall becomes their next hunt. As the months drag on, the group begins to turn on one another, but they'll need to work together to escape and uncover the true nature of these strange beings that have started imitating their captives.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Ad Vitam'

This French action thriller is already shaping up to be one of Netflix's biggest hits of the year. Directed by Rodolphe Lauga, "Ad Vitam" follows Franck Lazarev (Guillaume Canet), a disgraced member of the French Elite Intervention Squad (GIGN) with a troubled past.

After escaping an attempted murder at work, Franck rushes home to check on his pregnant wife, Léo (Stéphane Caillard) where the pair come under attack by a mysterious group of armed men. Léo is kidnapped, and Frank is given just a few hours to do the group's bidding if he ever wants to see her again. While it suffers from a somewhat predictable premise and a first half frontloaded with flashback sequences, "Ad Vitam" packs plenty of tension, personal stakes, and high-octane action sequences to keep you invested.

Watch it on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Despicable Me 2" (2013)

2. "Despicable Me" (2010)

3. "Rush Hour" (1998)

4. "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" (2024)

5. "Due Date" (2010)

6. "In the Heart of the Sea" (2015)"

7. "Ad Vitam" (2025)

8. "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (2024)

9. "The Watchers" (2024)

10. "Rush Hour 2" (2001)