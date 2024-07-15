Netflix just gave us a huge 'Stranger Things' season 5 update — watch the behind-the-scenes clip now

Waiting for a "Stranger Things" season 5 progress report? Well, Netflix just delivered one.

To celebrate being halfway through filming on one of the very best Netflix shows, the team just released a behind-the-scenes clip that gives us a taste of how the cast and crew are feeling about the new series. While you can't glean too much about the plot of season 5 from what we see, the cast and crew are clearly very hyped for this final chapter.

The official "Stranger Things" account shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "Take it all in, nerds... we've hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we've been up to." We've also embedded it below so you can check it out:

Behind The Scenes | Stranger Things 5 | On Set of The Final Season | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The new behind-the-scenes teaser features snippets of the cast and crew on and off set. In it, we get a hint at the sheer scale of production we're working on: Sadie Sink wanders through a colossal costume warehouse; there are glimpses at the Upside Down; and we even see how they make Vecna's tendrils so gross (someone's literally coating them by hand).

You'll also spy some new faces among the cast, as this trailer gave a sneak peek of new castmates Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux on set.

While you're drinking all this in, you'll hear from many of the cast and crew, all of whom are clearly very excited to be hard at work. Noah Schnapp muses that this will be "the best season yet," Jamie Campbell Bower promises that this chapter "feels bigger," and Caleb McLaughlin promises that "the wait will be worth it."

Sadly, we still don't have an exact release date to play with just yet, though we do know the season is reportedly dropping in 2025. Whether or not the final season will drop all at once is also a mystery right now.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With shooting only 50% done at the time of writing, and the fact that Maya Hawke recently claimed the final season is "basically, eight movies," and all the episodes are going to be "very long" it seems possible that Netflix will split the final series again. Hopefully, as production continues, we'll get more info soon.