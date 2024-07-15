New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (July 15-21)

Mid-July marks the return of several seasons in progress when it comes to what's new to Netflix this week. It's hard to believe that fall is right around the corner as we continue to careen through this month. Luckily there's no shortage of new content to enjoy on the streamer in the meantime.

"Cobra Kai" season 6 debuts with the first installation of the three-part final season, which will see Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) helping their loyal students get ready to take on some of their most challenging foes yet.

"Too Hot to Handle" also returns with its sixth season, which brings another group of ridiculously attractive people together to hang out on a gorgeous island while potentially finding love. Robot Lana gets a new sidekick this time around though, so it might be just different enough to enjoy.

If neither of those shows catches your eye, don't fret. More juicy streamable content is on the way. In fact, there's a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below to sate your appetite.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'T・P BON' season 2

Tãƒ»P BON | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Time Patrol Bon" continues with a second batch of episodes that find teen Bon (Akihisa Wakayama) traveling through space and time with Time Patrol agent Ream Stream (Atsumi Tanezaki). Together, the pair work to right wrongs throughout history while this season, Bon recruits a new assistant named Yumiko. There's also plenty of rescue missions to embark on.

Watch on Netflix starting July 17

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 1

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's the beginning of the end for the thrilling conclusion of "Cobra Kai". After taking out Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) the team faces an old foe: dojo founder John Kreese (Martin Kove). Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and their protégés will find themselves confronted with some of their most formidable challenges to date as this series begins its three-part swan song.

Watch on Netflix starting July 18

‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Want to ogle good-looking people in tropical island settings? It's more of the same here with season 6 of "Too Hot to Handle", arriving soon on Netflix. There's a new group of irresistibly attractive singles ready to mingle, as well as a mysterious new companion for the robot host Lana that promises to shake up the dynamics of the game. If things have felt a bit stale in recent seasons of the show, there's going to be a significant shake-up going forward.

Watch on Netflix starting July 19

'Find Me Falling'

Find Me Falling | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Renowned rock musician John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) finds himself at a crossroads after the disappointing reception of his latest album. In an effort to rediscover his creative passion, he takes a hiatus from stardom and relocates to a secluded villa on the island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea. But when he finds an old flame there, his hopes of keeping things low-key and casual go out of the window. It should prove to be a nice, romantic time with new songs from Connick Jr., to boot.

Watch on Netflix starting July 19

'Skywalkers: A Love Story'

Skywalkers: A Love Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus are a Russian couple who have made a name for themselves by climbing some of the tallest structures around the world. But their stunts, often carried out with little to no safety measures, are closer to trespassing than spectacles that gather crowds. This documentary follows the pair, who are deeply in love, as they attempt to climb Malaysia's Merdeka 118 super-skyscraper.

Watch on Netflix starting July 19

Everything new on Netflix: July 15-21

JULY 15

"Midnight Sun"

"Trolls Band Together"

"Wonderoos" (Netflix Family)

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!

JULY 16

"The Boy Next Door"

"Chad Daniels: Empty Nester" (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special.

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"Homicide: Los Angeles" (Netflix Documentary)

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

JULY 17

"The Green Glove Gang" season 2 (PL) (Netflix Series)

Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.

"T・P BON" season 2 (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Now an official Time Patrol agent, Bon continues his extraordinary rescue missions through space-time while mentoring his new assistant, Yumiko.

JULY 18

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 1 (Netflix Series)

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

"Master of the House" (TH) (Netflix Series)

A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 19

"Find Me Falling" (Netflix Film)

After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame.

"Skywalkers: A Love Story" (Netflix Documentary)

To save their career and their relationship, a daredevil couple journey across the globe to climb the world’s last super skyscraper and perform a life-or-death acrobatic stunt on the spire.

"Sweet Home" season 3 (KR) (Netflix Series)

The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues.

"Too Hot to Handle" season 6 (Netflix Series)

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

JULY 21

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/15/24

"The Beguiled"

Leaving 7/23/24

"Big Eyes"