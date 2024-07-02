Netflix top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Wondering what's currently in the Netflix top 10 shows list? As one of the best streaming services on the market, it can be difficult to keep track of everything the streamer has to offer, so you might be tempted to use the Top 10 as an easy way to source recommendations when you're trying to figure out what to watch.

The problem is, that what's currently most popular on the platform isn't always a selection of Netflix's very best offerings. Here at Tom's Guide, we've looked at the Netflix Top 10 (as of 5.30 am ET on Tuesday, July 2) and picked out the three best titles we think you should stream right now.

Currently, that list includes a new London-set superhero series, the second season of a Netflix reality TV hit, and another batch of episodes from a Netflix sitcom. Special mention also goes to "Bridgerton" season 3 which is somehow still in the top ten, but surely if you were going to see what happened between Colin and Penelope, you'd have done so already, so we're skipping over it in favor of three other shows.

Not convinced those will be right for you? Check out our roundup of everything new to Netflix this month as well as our picks of the best Netflix shows if you're still looking for more streaming recommendations. Otherwise, you can find top TV below.

'Supacell'

"The Boys" might be dominating Prime Video right now, but Netflix has its own gritty superhero show (and it's landed an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes) "Supacell" is a superhero show from rapper and filmmaker, Rapman. It's a shot in the arm for the superhero show and uses the framework to tell a grounded story.

The action revolves around a group of ordinary citizens who suddenly develop superpowers; the five have little in common, save for the fact that they're all Black South Londoners. As they grapple with the impact of their newfound capabilities, Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole) sets out to unite the group in an effort to save the life of the woman he loves.

'The Mole'

Netflix's revival of "The Mole" has returned for another installment of sleuthing, as twelve more contestants step into this high-stakes competition. The second season has a new host at the helm (Ari Shapiro), but it is otherwise business as usual.

While the team works together during fiendish challenges to add as much money as possible to their pot (which only one person will end up winning), they're also keeping an eye out to try and spot "The Mole", a secret saboteur. The Mole's been tasked with working against the group by the producers, whilst also avoiding suspicion from their fellow players. Who will emerge victorious?

'That '90s Show'

Netflix's "That '70s Show" follow-up recently dropped its second batch of episodes, and sitcom fans are clearly excited, as it has climbed into the Netflix Top 10.

The second season takes us back to Point Place. It's now 1996, and Leia Forman is back in her grandparents' basement in Wisconsin for another summer. And while she's looking forward to having fun with her friends, she's currently on edge because Jay still doesn't know about that almost-kiss with Nate. Nate's also worrying that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know. Inevitably the truth's going to come out, and it could mean the summer's over before it even gets going.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

