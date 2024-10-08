Netflix just canceled 'Kaos' after one season — and viewers aren’t happy

Netflix has pulled the plug on “Kaos” after just one season, and fans are far from happy. Despite receiving solid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and being labeled a favorite fantasy comedy by one of our own writers , the show has met an untimely end, according to Variety .

It seems as though the streaming service has decided not to move forward with a second season of “Kaos," just over a month after its August debut. The series, which reimagined Greek mythology with a modern twist, starred Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis and Billie Piper.

The news of this cancellation first circulated when Aurora Perrineau, who played Eurydice in the show, posted it on her Instagram (it has since been deleted). She said: “Well… this one hurts. When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all — every flaw, everything. For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor” (h/t What’s on Netflix ).

While the post didn’t explicitly state that “Kaos” was canceled, the actress did confirm the sad news when a fan asked, "Are you saying Kaos got canceled?" Perrineau replied, "Sadly, yes."

‘KAOS’ has been cancelled by Netflix after 1 season. pic.twitter.com/0Xtjq9CwFEOctober 8, 2024

Why did Netflix cancel ‘Kaos’?

(Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Despite spending four weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts after its release, “Kaos” struggled to build a significant audience. The show peaked at No. 3 on the English-language TV chart in its second week, but its viewership never surpassed 5.9 million. While these numbers aren’t insignificant, they probably fell short of Netflix's expectations for a high-budget fantasy series, leading to its unfortunate demise.

Still, I’m surprised that an interesting show like “Kaos” got axed, considering the premise sounds like total fun. “Kaos” centers around the decline of Zeus (Goldblum), the King of the Gods, who has long relished his supreme power and lavish lifestyle. However, when he notices a single wrinkle on his forehead, he becomes consumed with fear that his reign is nearing its end. As chaos erupts among the gods on Mount Olympus, Zeus descends further into paranoia. Meanwhile, three mortals are fated to play a crucial role in altering the course of humanity’s future.

“Kaos” was supposed to air two more seasons, and since season 1's ending was left open. Creator Charlie Covell told Cosmopolitan last month, “There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. Because I really would love to do more.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans aren’t happy about this news either since they’ve expressed disappointment on X. One post said: “Quite frankly, if I don't get a second season of Kaos, my Netflix account is getting canceled. It is the most original, well written, beautifully clever show that has been produced in a long time. The whole crew deserves to be rewarded.”

Sadly, “Kaos” won’t be making a return on the streaming service. You can still binge the first season on Netflix and watch other shows like “Kaos” to fill the void.