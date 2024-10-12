Netflix just got 'A Quiet Place Part II' — and it’s the one Halloween movie you should stream this weekend

I thought the first “A Quiet Place” movie was good fun when it hit theaters back in 2018, but it was the subsequent sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II” (which premiered in 2021 after several pandemic-enforced delays), where the franchise solidified itself as something very special.

If you missed this fantastic horror-thriller follow-up in theaters, “A Quiet Place Part II” just landed on Netflix U.S. (as of Saturday, October 12). Its debut on the streaming service feels well-timed too. Spooky season is fully underway so it’s likely to quickly find its way into the Netflix top 10 most-watched list, and this horror-thriller is so darn good that I hope it goes all the way to the No. 1 spot.

Netflix subscribers planning a movie marathon this weekend are definitely going to want to consider adding “A Quiet Place Part II” to the mix, but just be warned it’s such an intense thrill ride that you might find yourself holding your breath for minutes at a time.

What is “A Quiet Place Part II” about?

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Opening on a heart-pounding flashback that showcases the terrifying day that extraterrestrial creatures fell from the sky and began causing carnage (this was expanded upon this year in the prequel “A Quiet Place: Day One”), “A Quiet Place Part II” then picks up in the wake of the dramatic ending of the first movie with the Abbott family discovering these blind monsters are vulnerable to high pitch noises.

However, just because our heroes have found a weapon to fight back doesn’t mean the post-apocalyptic world around them isn’t still highly dangerous. With their previous home destroyed, the family, led by matriarch Evelyn (Emily Blunt), set off to find other survivors and a new place to call home.

As they venture behind the walls of their former safe haven, they meet other survivors such as Emmett (Cillian Murphy) and hear of an island colony that could offer them an escape from the horrors surrounding them. But in this ruined world, there are enemies everywhere, and it’s not just the creatures that the family needs to avoid. This time, just being quiet isn’t enough to survive.

Here’s why you should stream “A Quiet Place Part II” on Netflix

(Image credit: Paramount)

“A Quiet Place Part II” is an archetypal example of a sequel done right. It replicates the chilling thrills of its predecessor, while also further raising the stakes and expanding upon not just the core cast of characters, but also the world around them. In “A Quiet Place Part II” you get a larger look at this ruined world and its horrifying future vision feels fully fleshed out.

Another key pillar of this sequel is Emily Blunt. The English actress brings a steely determination to Evelyn and gives the audience a figure to really root for. And she’s well supported by the always-depended Cillian Murphy (his performance isn’t “Oppenheimer” level but it’s still strong), and Millicent Simmonds is also excellent as Regan, Evelyn’s deaf daughter, who is given a compelling character arc of her own.

In almost every way “A Quiet Place Part II” is bigger than the first movie. Director John Krasinski uses the bigger budget at his disposal to great effect, and while horror purists may miss the small-scale scares of the first “Quiet Place”, this sequel trades intimacy for a larger scope with memorable set pieces that will really get your adrenaline flowing. Sure, “A Quiet Place Part II” isn't as tense as its predecessor, but it’s significantly more thrilling, and it'll still have you shaking in fear at certain points.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

The movie was also a huge success with both critics and viewers when it launched in cinemas a few years back. This was one of those pleasant times when both camps were on the same page. On Rotten Tomatoes , “A Quiet Place Part II” holds a very impressive 91% critics score from almost 370 reviews, and its viewer score goes a step further at 92%. So, I’m not alone in my very positive opinion of the movie.

If you’re looking for a gripping thriller, with enough horror elements to feel very appropriate for the Halloween season, then “A Quiet Place Part II” is the ideal pick. Plus, it’s just one of the new movies added to Netflix this month, be sure to check out our full guide for everything added to the streaming service in October 2024.

Watch "A Quiet Place Part II" on Netflix now