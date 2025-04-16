Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action-thriller movie — and it looks perfect for 'Taken' fans

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its new German action-thriller “Exterritorial” — and while the name might sound like something pulled from a sci-fi alien invasion flick, don’t be fooled.

Exterritorial actually refers to something quite different: it’s a legal term tied to diplomatic immunity and foreign jurisdiction. Despite the complicated title, what we’re getting here isn’t space-related but a grounded, tense, and action-packed thriller that looks perfect for fans of Liam Neeson's “Taken” franchise.

Based on the trailer, it looks to be a full-blown adrenaline rush, and definitely one to consider watching when it lands on Netflix on April 30.

Exterritorial | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in Frankfurt, the story centers on a former Special Forces soldier whose son mysteriously vanishes inside the U.S. consulate. When the officials claim he never entered the building, she does what any mother trained in combat would do — she goes in after him.

Directed by Christian Zübert and starring Jeanne Goursaud in what might be her most intense role yet, “Exterritorial” isn’t afraid to be brutal. The trailer teases some impressive fight scenes along with hints of international conspiracy to spice things up.

Whether or not you can pronounce the title on the first try, one thing’s clear: “Exterritorial” looks like a thrilling watch for action fans.

What is ‘Exterritorial’ about?

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

“Exterritorial” follows Sara (Jeanne Goursaud), a former Special Forces soldier whose young son vanishes inside the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When officials deny he was ever there, Sara defies orders and launches a desperate mission to find him, uncovering a deadly conspiracy hidden behind diplomatic walls.

With Dougray Scott as the consulate’s chief of security and Lera Abova as the daughter of a Russian oligarch, “Exterritorial” is set to deliver a tense thriller packed with action, and a mother who will stop at nothing to bring her son home.

What else do we know about ‘Exterritorial’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

Along with the first trailer and confirmed release date of April 30, we also have an official synopsis thanks to Netflix:

“On a visit to the US consulate in Frankfurt, the young son of former Special Forces soldier Sara (Jeanne Goursaud) disappears without a trace. Stranger still, nobody seems to remember him ever being in the building.

“Sara knows that the German authorities have no jurisdiction inside the consulate, and if she’s forced to leave now, she might never see her son again. Sara moves deeper into the labyrinth of the consulate, desperately searching for her son, unaware of the growing danger of a dark conspiracy around her.”

This German-language action-thriller comes from writer-director Christian Zübert and is produced by Kerstin Schmidbauer, with Oliver Berben serving as executive producer.

(Image credit: Sasha Ostrov / Netflix)

“Exterritorial” marks another exciting partnership between Netflix and Constantin Film, the powerhouse behind the 2023 hit “Dear Child,” which quickly soared into Netflix's all-time top 10 after its release.

This movie features a talented cast led by Jeanne Goursaud, alongside Dougray Scott, Lera Abova, Kayode Akinyemi, Annabelle Mandeng, Samuel Tehrani, Jeremy Schuetze, Kris Saddler, and Nina Liu.

The concept of “Exterritorial” is familiarly intense, and bound to grab attention. Looking at its potential for success, I’m confident it has what it takes to thrive on Netflix and crack the top 10.

Netflix has already seen a strong track record with action-driven stories. Non-English movies like “Troll,” “Ad Vitam” and “Under Paris” also found significant audiences after their release, proving that “Exterritorial” has a good chance of becoming a hit on the streaming service.

You can stream “Exterritorial” on Netflix from April 30. While you wait, see what else is new on Netflix in April 2025.