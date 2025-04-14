Netflix just dropped a new comedy show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and it’s guaranteed to lift your mood

If you're in the mood for something that’ll leave you smiling without feeling overly sweet, Netflix’s newest comedy “North of North” might be exactly what you need.

Co-created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, the Canadian show dropped on the streaming service just a few days ago and it’s already gaining traction. At the time of writing, “North of North” has broken into Netflix’s top 10 and is currently sitting with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove, “North of North” follows a young Inuk mother who unexpectedly walks out on her marriage and moves back in with her mother. What unfolds is a refreshingly real and heartwarming story about starting over and finding humor even when life gets messy.

If you’re a fan of grounded comedies like “Somebody Somewhere” or “Kim's Convenience,” there’s a good chance this one will land with you. So, here’s everything to know about “North of North” and whether it’s worth adding to your Netflix watchlist this week.

What is ‘North of North’ about?

North of North | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“North of North” is set in the fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove, Nunavut, and follows Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk mother who goes on a journey of self-discovery after a public and impulsive departure from her marriage.

Determined to reinvent herself, Siaja moves in with her mother, Neevee (Maika Harper), and begins working at the local community center.

As she navigates the complexities of single motherhood, new relationships, and personal growth, she discovers that change is both challenging and rewarding in a tight-knit community where everyone knows your business.

‘North of North’ reviews — critics and audiences adore this comedy

As mentioned before, “North of North" has only recently landed on Netflix and it's already got an impressive score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of April 14), with glowing reviews across the board.

Even more telling, audiences are just as enthusiastic, giving it a 95% rating. This proves it’s not just a critical darling.

Angie Han from The Hollywood Reporter said: “North of North is unassuming in its humor, only occasionally provoking full-on belly laughs or delivering memorably quotable lines. But I found, as I kept watching, that what was near-constant was the smile on my face.”

Globe and Mail’s J. Kelly Nestruck was equally impressed, saying it’s a “gorgeously shot, warm-hearted, but unafraid to be raunchy, Inuit-led comedy set in Nunavut with elements of magical realism and a Netflix-boosted budget.”

Other reviews have been positive, though not quite as enthusiastic. Lisa Weidenfeld from Boston Globe said: “North of North is just plain interesting. The first season may be overburdened with exposition establishing how these characters live their lives, but it shows promise as a place to visit.”

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall stated “it’s not reinventing television, but between its setting and its star, it carves out a welcoming space for itself.”

Viewers, on the other hand, are already demanding season 2. One user said they “absolutely loved this show” and “cannot wait for the seasons to come.” Other users are “hoping there’s a second season” because it’s “so refreshing and new.”

Should you stream ‘North of North’ on Netflix?

If you're looking for a fun, heartfelt comedy that offers something a little different from the usual fare, “North of North” is absolutely worth adding to your Netflix queue.

The fact that it's already cracked Netflix’s top 10 and holds a perfect score only adds to its appeal. I didn’t even have to look at the reviews to know I’ll be binge-watching all eight episodes of “North of North” this week.

It seems like the refreshing comedy Netflix subscribers have been waiting for, and I hope it at least makes it into the top 3 shows on the streamer's trending list.

Of course, it might not be one of the best Netflix shows ever, but the short 25-minute episodes makes it a very easy binge-watch. Plus, it’s light and heartwarming thanks to the lovable cast, and it's perfect for anyone who needs a mood-booster on a gloomy day.

If you’re not feeling it just yet, see what else is new on Netflix in April 2025 or stream these movies that have made it to No. 1 on Netflix this year.

Stream "North of North" on Netflix now.