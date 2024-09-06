Netflix just dropped a new 'The Diplomat' trailer — and it contains a huge revelation for season 2

Ahead of its return on October 31, Netflix has dropped a new teaser for "The Diplomat" season 2 and it has big implications for the show's sophomore season.

Before we go on, it's worth noting that this article will be talking about the end of the first season, so if you're planning to watch "The Diplomat" before season 2 drops, don't read on (or watch the trailer).

The hit political thriller's first season aired in 2023 and saw Keri Russell stealing scenes as Kate Wyler, a seasoned American diplomat who is dispatched by the President to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.

Initially, she thinks this will be a far less exciting post than some of the regions she's been posted to. But as she soon learned, that notion couldn't be further from the truth, and she's soon sucked into a political conspiracy that has major implications for her marriage, political future, and the world at large.

The season finale saw Kate make a startling discovery; the attack on the British warship that brought her to the U.K. in the first place was actually ordered by none other than the British Prime Minister, Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear).

Worse, the series ended with a killer cliffhanger: it seems Trowbridge has ordered a second explosion, one which might have claimed the lives of her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau) and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler). We've been left to ponder the fate of those four figures ever since ... until now.

What happens in 'The Diplomat' season 2 teaser trailer?

OK, so we've talked enough about the ending, but let's take a look at this new trailer, shall we?

Netflix dropped "The Diplomat" season 2 trailer on September 5. In it, we see a fleet of cars arriving at some kind of glitzy event. The door swings open, and she's helped out of her seat by a mystery figure, then the pair begin to make their way up the red carpet.

The duo are flanked by paparazzi snapping photos of them, but when the crowd parts to allow them to continue, we get some huge news. The man Kate's walking arm-in-arm with is ... Hal!

Unless this is some sort of dream sequence (unlikely) or flashback, this must mean that Hal survived the bombing and will continue to play his part in all the drama to come.

Why is that unlikely, you ask? Well, after making this revelation, the perspective changes and frames a formidable new player: the Vice President of the United States, Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

The pair have an ice-cold staring contest, and then the trailer cuts to the October 31 release date. Action-packed it ain't, but this dramatic teaser certainly sets the tone for an exciting second season of political drama.

