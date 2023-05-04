The Diplomat season 2: Everything we know so far

The Diplomat season 2 is coming to Netflix — and thank goodness, because fans are demanding to know how the explosive cliffhanger of an ending will turn out.

Netflix renewed the political drama less than two weeks after its April 20 debut. The show quickly shot up Netflix's Top 10 list in the United States, United Kingdom and many other countries and dethroned another recent hit, The Night Agent.

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a career State Department employee who is surprised to be named the American ambassador to the United Kingdom. The move creates a massive shake-up in her personal and professional lives.

After arriving in London with husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), a former ambassador himself, she is thrust into an international crisis. Kate must juggle her crumbling marriage with an impending war and an forbidden attraction to her counterpart, British foreign secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi).

The Diplomat is already one of the best shows on Netflix and has prompted fans to look for similar shows like The Diplomat. Fortunately, season 2 is in the works — though it may not premiere anytime soon.

Here's everything we know about The Diplomat season 2 so far.

Netflix has officially renewed The Diplomat for season 2, but no release date has been announced.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of ‘The Diplomat’s’ gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of Netflix’s drama series. “After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn said, "We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat,’ it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!"

As for a potential release date, the show's early renewal — a bit unusual for Netflix — could speed up production of season 2. However, scripts still need to be written, which may be hampered by the current Writers Guild of America strike. Then, filming will have to take place, followed by post-production.

Our best guess is that The Diplomat season 2 doesn't drop until fall or winter 2024 at the earliest. If the strike lingers, fans may have to wait until spring 2025 to see how that cliffhanger is resolved.

The Diplomat season 2 cast

The cast of The Diplomat season 2 will be led by Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the American ambassador to the United Kingdom.

While Netflix hasn't confirmed the participation of any other cast members from season 1, we can presume the return of David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, the British foreign secretary.

More up in the air is the appearance of two key figures that were caught in an explosion in the finale: Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Kate's husband, and Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, the embassy's deputy chief of mission.

Other Diplomat cast members are very likely to return, including:

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, CIA station chief

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah, White House Chief of Staff

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon, United States Secretary of State

Michael McKean as William Rayburn, President of the United States

Celia Imrie as Margaret Roylin, a political operative and Trowbridge's advisor

T'Nia Miller as Cecilia Dennison, Austin's sister

Adam Silver as Howard, an embassy employee

Pearl Mackie as Alysse, Kate's office assistant

Penny Downie as Frances Munning, the Wylers' housekeeper

Georgie Henley as Pensy, the Wyler's personal assistant

Of the characters near the car bombing, the most likely not to survive is embassy assistant Ronnie, played by Jess Chanliau.

The Diplomat season 2 plot and season 1 ending, explained

As mentioned previously, The Diplomat season 1 had an explosive ending — literally. On their way to a meeting with a British MP, Hal, Stuart and Ronnie were caught in the bombing of the MP's car.

Meanwhile, Kate and Austin were in Paris to broker a deal with the French to arrest a Russian mercenary, whom everybody believed to be responsible for the terrorist plot that blew up a British ship.

However, while attending a gala, Kate learned from a French minister that British Special Forces had orders to kill the mercenary leader, not just arrest him. That sounded alarm bells, and believing Austin was in the know, Kate left him behind at the gala.

When he caught up with her, they figured out that the mercenaries weren't behind the ship attack — it was engineered by Prime Minister Trowbridge! But just as they put two and two together, Kate receive a call about the bombing involving her husband and her second-in-command.

Season 2 will certainly provide an update on the fates of Hal, Stuart and Ronnie (though we have a strong feeling that the first two will survive). Eidra will probably go into overdrive to find who is responsible, since she's romantically connected to Stuart.

The investigation into that bombing may somewhat overshadow Kate and Austin's discovery for a time, though not for long since both are committed to preventing a war from breaking out.

If Hal survives, Kate may feel beholden to staying with him — in spite of feeling betrayed by his actions. Then, there's the whole thread of whether she'll become vice president. That might be put on hold while the situation in London remains so fraught.