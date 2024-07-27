New on Netflix in August 2024 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced the new movies and TV shows arriving in August 2024. While it's not a huge month for Netflix original movies, there are a few big shows coming to the popular streaming service this month that you won't want to miss.

The biggest series returning this month is undoubtedly "Emily in Paris." While the French might wish Emily would go away, there's no denying the show's popularity. Part 1 of season 4 drops in the middle of August. A week before that though, "The Umbrella Academy" arrives for its fourth and final season. The comic book series may not always hit the mark, but I for one, am sad to see it go and will be watching on August 8.

These are just a few of the new additions to Netflix over the next few weeks, and to make sure you don’t miss any fresh arrivals we’ve got the full slate down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in August, to give you a last chance to watch. Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in August 2024: Top picks

'Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut' & 'Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director's Cut'

Rebel Moon â€” The Director's Cut | Official Red Band Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Rebel Moon saga takes place in a fictional galaxy ruled by the Motherworld Imperium. Both "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" and "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver" focus on the backwater planet of Veldt, which finds itself needing to fight off the Imperium military to protect their planet from extermination.

Now, Netflix is releasing "Rebel Moon — Part One: Director's Cut" (subtitled "Chalice of Blood) and "Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director's Cut" (subtitled "Curse of Forgiveness"). These director's cuts make turn the original movies into a "bigger, bloodier cut," so don't miss them if you're a fan of director Zack Snyder.

Stream both movies on Netflix from August 2

'The Umbrella Academy' season 4

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Umbrella Academy" follows the story of the Hargreeves siblings — seven children adopted by the eccentric Sir Reginald Hargreeves as part of a plan to save the world. They've stopped the apocalypse from occurring several times at this point, but season 4 looks set to have them needing to save the world one last time after the fight at Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you love a comic book adaptation, a crazy multiversal story, or both, then you won't want to miss out on the final season of this hit Netflix series. In addition to the main cast, which includes Elliot Page and Tom Hopper, this season will also feature appearances from real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as Dr. Gene and Jane Thibedeau and David Cross as Sy Grossman.

Stream on Netflix from August 8

'Emily in Paris' season 4: Part 1

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Starring Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris" follows the titular Emily Cooper as she moves to Paris for a new opportunity. By season four though, she's now established in her Parisian life ... though admittedly adjusting to its challenges.

If you were a fan of "Sex and the City," then this Netflix original from the former's creator Darren Star is a must-watch. While critical response has been mixed and the French aren't too thrilled with it, the show does get recognition come awards season. Plus, it's got plenty of drama, from work screw-ups to scandalous love triangles.

Stream on Netflix from August 15

'Monsieur Spade' season 1

Monsieur Spade Official Trailer Ft. Clive Owen | Premieres January 14 on AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

"Monsieur Spade" was one of my favorite shows at the beginning of the year. And while other shows have since surpassed it, it's definitely still high up on my list. It's also been the best detective show of the year by far, which is impressive given that there have been quite a few this year.

Starring Clive Owen as the legendary fictional detective Sam Spade, this AMC drama follows the American private eye years after the events of "The Maltese Falcon." Spade has settled into a quiet life in the French countryside, however, it turns out the quiet little town of Bozouls is anything but. There's murder, there's intrigue, there's witty, biting dialogue — it's everything you could want from a detective show.

Stream on Netflix from August 19

'Terminator Zero'

TERMINATOR ZERO | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When I tell you I cannot wait for this show, I mean it. I don't typically go for anime shows (not that I'm inherently opposed) but sometimes one looks so good that I can't help but get excited. "Terminator Zero" is definitely one of those shows.

For those not familiar with the original "Terminator" movie, this story takes place in a world where the AI Skynet takes over the world and sends out robot assassins named Terminators to eliminate potential threats — in the past or present. "Terminator Zero" is set in 1997 Japan before the events of Judgement Day and stars Timothy Olyphant as the murderous cybernetic assassin tasked with taking out scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland) before Lee can bring harm to Skynet.

Stream on Netflix from August 29

Everything new on Netflix in August 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

AUGUST 1

"A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" (Netflix series)

Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer.

"Borderless Fog" (ID) (Netflix film)

A big-city detective investigates a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border — forcing her to confront ghosts from her past.

"From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke" season 3 (JP) (Netflix anime)

As a new couple, Sawako and Kazehaya experience their first date, first school trip and more. Meanwhile, their friends’ love stories also begin to unfold.

"Love is Blind: Mexico" (MX) (Netflix series) new episodes weekly

These singles have to put a ring on it... without ever seeing one another. The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico.

"Mon Laferte, te amo" (CL) (Netflix documentary)

In this intimate documentary, Chilean artist Mon Laferte recounts her life in Mexico as she N/Avigates a global tour, motherhood and her deepest wounds.

"Unstable" season 2 (Netflix series)

Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company's success means new blood — and fresh rivalries.

"Bride of Chucky"

"Child's Play 2"

"Child's Play 3"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Curse of Chucky"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" batch 4

"Fire Country" season 1

"Fury"

"Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color"

"Jack Reacher"

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back"

"Monster House"

"Mr. Deeds"

"The Next Karate Kid"

"Not Another Teen Movie"

"Pawn Stars" season 15

"RED"

"RED 2"

"Room"

"Save the Last Dance"

"Seed of Chucky"

"The Spectacular Now"

"Tarot"

"White Chicks"

"World War Z"

AUGUST 2

"Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli" (IN) (Netflix documentary)

This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends.

"Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut" (Netflix film)

Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga expands with "Chapter One: Chalice of Blood," a hardcore director's cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon.

"Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut" (Netflix film)

Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," director Zack Snyder's bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga.

"Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie" (Netflix family)

When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town.

AUGUST 3

"Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats" (Netflix comedy special)

Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

AUGUST 5

"Gabby's Dollhouse" season 10 (Netflix family)

Come celebrate special holidays with Gabby and her friends, from a birthday to Family Day to Opposite Day. Every day is a celebration at the Dollhouse!

AUGUST 6

"The Influencer" (KR) (Netflix series)

Numerous influencers in Korea compete to determine who has the utmost influence on social media. Who will reach the pinnacle of power and status?

"Rising Impact" season 2 (JP) (Netflix anime)

Golf prodigy Gawain and Camelot Academy's Japan team take on gifted young golfers from the U.K. and U.S. schools in the coveted Camelot Cup.

"Reminiscence"

AUGUST 7

"Lolo and the Kid" (PH) (Netflix film)

A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy — but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond.

"Love Is Blind: UK" (GB) (Netflix series)

Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say "I do"?

"Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

AUGUST 8

"Shahmaran" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

As a powerful darkness reawakens, Şahsu and Maran face a series of trials that will determine the fate of humanity — and their own.

"The Umbrella Academy" season 4 (Netflix series)

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

"The Emoji Movie"

AUGUST 9

"Blue Ribbon Baking Championship" (Netflix series)

Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000.

"Inside the Mind of a Dog" (Netflix documentary)

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs.

"Mission: Cross" (KR) (Netflix film)

In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past.

"Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba" (IN) (Netflix film)

While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Series" part 3 (JP) (Netflix family)

The daring adventurers add new members as they soar through the skies and beyond, unlocking mysteries in their search for the Six Heroes.

AUGUST 10

"Romance in the House" (KR) (Netflix series)

After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.

AUGUST 11

"Night School"

AUGUST 13

"Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special" (Netflix comedy special)

In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams.

AUGUST 14

"Daughters" (Netflix documentary)

Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC prison in this moving documentary about the healing power of love.

"Worst Ex Ever" (Netflix documentary)

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

AUGUST 15

"Emily in Paris" season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series)

Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.

"Average Joe" season 1

"Backyard Wilderness"

AUGUST 16

"I can't live without you" (AR) (Netflix film)

When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.

"The Union" (Netflix film)

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

"Pearl"

AUGUST 17

"Love Next Door" (KR) (Netflix series)

A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.

AUGUST 19

"CoComelon Lane" season 3 (Netflix family)

The Melon Patch Academy kids want to surprise their teacher Ms. Appleberry with a special musical! But can the show go on when plans unexpectedly change?

"A Discovery of Witches" seasons 1-3

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" season 1

"Dark Winds" seasons 1-2

"Fear the Walking Dead" seasons 1-8

"Gangs of London" seasons 1-2

"Interview with the Vampire" season 1

"Into the Badlands" seasons 1-3

"Kevin Can F**k Himself" Seasons 1-2

"Migration"

"Monsieur Spade" season 1

"Preacher" seasons 1-4

"That Dirty Black Bag" season 1

"The Terror" season 1

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 1

"UnREAL" seasons 1-4

AUGUST 20

"Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special.

"Terror Tuesday: Extreme" (TH) (Netflix series)

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.

"Untold: The Murder of Air McNair" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.

AUGUST 21

"The Accident" (MX) (Netflix series)

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit, wealthy community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.

"Back to 15: Back to 18" (BR) (Netflix series)

After a photoblog glitch, Anita is transported to 2009 and must navigate university life while realizing she's not the only time traveler in town.

"Nice Girls" (FR) (Netflix film)

A vengeful cop with a big personality and a German detective with opposing methods team up to save Nice from disaster in this female-led buddy film.

"Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE" (Netflix documentary)

The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records.

"Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War" (Netflix documentary)

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.

AUGUST 22

"Baby Fever" season 2 (DK) (Netflix series)

Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun — but the past catches up to her.

"GG Precinct" (TW) (Netflix series)

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles.

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie" (JP) (Netflix anime)

One by one, Sailor Moon’s friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.

"Secret Lives of Orangutans" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary Narrated by David Attenborough.

AUGUST 23

"Incoming" (Netflix film)

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.

"Tòkunbọ̀" (NG) (Netflix film)

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.

AUGUST 27

"Untold: Sign Stealer" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary reveals how Connor Stalions, a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents' signs, became embroiled in a major cheating scandal.

AUGUST 28

"Untamed Royals" (MX) (Netflix film)

A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate.

AUGUST 29

"Chastity High (JP) (Netflix series)

When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict “No Romance” rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.

"KAOS" (GB) (Netflix series)

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind.

"Represent" season 2 (FR) (Netflix series)

Stéphane Blé's presidency is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs.

"TERMINATOR ZERO" (JP) (Netflix series)

A soldier from a post-apocalyptic future travels back to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unrelenting cyborg assassin.

AUGUST 30

"A-List to Playlist" (KR) (Netflix series)

With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!

"Breathless" (ES) (Netflix series)

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.

"The Deliverance" (Netflix film)

Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

"(Un)lucky Sisters" (AR) (Netflix film)

When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?

Leaving Netflix in August 2024

Leaving 8/3/24

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

Leaving 8/12/24

"The Woman King"

Leaving 8/13/24

"Paddington"

Leaving 8/15/24

"Dumb and Dumber To"

"Walk of Shame"

Leaving 8/22/24

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Leaving 8/23/24

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

Leaving 8/24/24

"Berlin Syndrome"

Leaving 8/26/24

"The Accountant"

Leaving 8/31/24

"The Amazing Spider-Man"

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2"

"American Hustle"

"Beverly Hills Ninja"

"The Blind Side"

"Burn After Reading"

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

"The Edge of Seventeen"

"First Knight"

"First Sunday"

"The Gift"

"Liar Liar"

"Miami Vice"

"The Nutty Professor"

"The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps"

"Pineapple Express"

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2"

"That's My Boy"

"Total Recall" (2012)

"Unthinkable"