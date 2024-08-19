Netflix just got my favorite dark thriller show of all time — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

It wasn’t too long ago that I watched "The Terror" for the first time, and it genuinely got under my skin. The show pulls you in from the very first episode before throwing you into the harsh and unforgiving landscape of the Arctic, where the crew of two British ships are not only battling the elements but also something far more sinister lurking in the ice.

So, imagine my excitement when I discovered that the first season of this incredibly dark thriller — now one of my favorite shows of all time — had finally made its way to Netflix. With its gripping narrative, haunting atmosphere and very impressive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Terror" proves it’s more than just your average scary show.

Whether you’re a fan of historical dramas, horror thrillers or simply great storytelling with a solid cast, "The Terror" is a show that shouldn’t be missed on one of the best streaming services. Here’s why you should watch the first season right now…

What is 'The Terror' about?

"The Terror" is a horror thriller anthology series that first premiered on AMC. The first season follows the crew of two British Royal Navy ships, HMS "Erebus" and HMS "Terror", as they go on a dangerous journey to find the Northwest Passage. Trapped in the icy Arctic, the crew faces extreme cold, dwindling supplies and a mysterious and deadly presence that seems to be stalking them. As they struggle to survive, the isolation and fear take a toll on their sanity, leading to desperation and madness.

The second season, titled "The Terror: Infamy", is set during World War II. This season focuses on the Japanese American experience, particularly the internment camps in the United States. However, for now, Netflix only has the first season.

'The Terror' will stay on your mind for days

I can guarantee that "The Terror" won’t leave your thoughts long after you’ve finished watching the final episode. I still remember the gnawing sense of dread that settled in my stomach as I watched the crew slowly unravel in the face of unimaginable horrors. The show does an excellent job at lingering in one’s mind, and its eerie atmosphere will creep into your thoughts (or nightmares) when you least expect it.

One scene that haunts me is when the men first encounter the mysterious presence stalking them on the ice. The sheer terror in their eyes as they realize that they’re up against something beyond their understanding is something I couldn’t shake for days. And then there’s the claustrophobic tension of the ship’s interior, where the men are trapped, not just by the crushing ice outside but by their own growing paranoia and fear. The show forces you to confront the fragility of the human psyche, and it’s impossible not to empathize with the characters.

Clearly I'm not the only one who thinks this, because critics gave "The Terror" a high score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Scott Bryan from the BBC said: "The drama's strength is its claustrophobia, the feeling or foreboding and the complete and utter isolation experienced by the crew."

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly's Darren Franich stated that "The Terror can be scary, but its real achievement is climatological. The freeze is tangible. When you watch it, wear a sweater."

Stream 'The Terror' on Netflix right now

(Image credit: AMC)

If you’re craving a show that will leave you breathless with suspense and lingering chills, "The Terror" is the one to watch. Now that it’s streaming on Netflix, there’s no excuse to miss out on this masterful blend of historical drama and supernatural horror. It’s the kind of show that makes you feel uncomfortable in the best way possible (because it works so well).

Stream "The Terror" season 1 on Netflix. You can stream season 2 on AMC Plus.