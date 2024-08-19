"Alien: Romulus" could be another summer box office smash. It hit theaters on Friday, August 16, and debuted right at the No. 1 spot (ousting "Deadpool & Wolverine"). It has raked in an impressive $108 million during its opening weekend and has been pretty well received, going off that 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "Alien: Romulus" is on the big screen, and, having already seen it myself, I can confidently say that Fede Álvarez's take on the franchise is absolutely worth a trip to the theater. It's an uber-tense, immersive thriller that boasts some killer performances from its main leads (Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson), and it's bound to whet your appetite for the "Alien: Earth" FX TV show.

That said, if you'd prefer to be frightened within the confines of your own home, or you're keen to know when you can rewatch "Alien: Romulus" at home, we've got you covered. Here's what we know about the "Alien: Romulus" streaming date right now.

When is 'Alien: Romulus' coming to streaming?

Alien: Romulus | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Being a 20th Century Studios movie, we can expect "Alien: Romulus" to stream on Hulu, after being made available to rent or purchase on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Google Play Store.

Disney's yet to confirm when you'll be able to stream "Alien: Romulus, so the best way to predict when it'll land on Hulu is to look back at how long it took past 20th Century Studios films to arrive on the streamer.

Unlike other studios' releases, there's way more variance between the streaming dates of recent 20th Century Studios theatrical releases. We had to wait 85 days before "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" came to Hulu, but "The First Omen" arrived after only 56 days.

Meanwhile, Gareth Evan's 2023 sci-fi effort, "The Creator", had a much longer window; it arrived on Hulu 120 days after its September 29 theatrical debut.

With that broad range, it's difficult to nail down a precise streaming release for "Alien Romulus", but if the flick continues to do well at the box office, we'd wager we have a decent wait on our hands. Our best guess is that "Alien: Romulus" will be available on Hulu sometime in November or December 2024. As and when a date is confirmed, we'll include it here.

And if "Romulus" was your first taste of the sci-fi franchise, check out our guide to how to watch the "Alien" movies in order or the streaming release of one of 2024's most controversial movies for even more scares.